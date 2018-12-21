Holiday Fairs
Need to do some last-minute shopping? We've got you covered.
Lambada Market in summer
Lambada Market
Dec. 21-23
Everyone’s favorite market, Lambada is over 170 shops, artisans, and vendors selling everything you could possibly need for gifts, for the holidays, for your kids, for your pets, and for your house. Really. Clothes, gifts, shoes, hats, mittens, games, toys and much, much more.
From 2 to 10 p.m. 15 Ulitsa Rochdelskaya, Bldg. 24. Metro 1905 goda.
Italian Christmas Market
Dec. 21–23
Wishing you were in balmy Italia this chilly Russian Christmas? Then head to the annual Italian Christmas Market at the Flakon Design Factory. On the first floor, you’ll find an array of pop-up restaurants serving Italian cuisine, festive music and gifts. On the second, you’ll see a nonstop craft making zone for both adults and children.
From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 36 Bolshaya Novodmitrovskaya Ulitsa. Metro Dmitrevskaya
Ladya Christmas Craft Fair
Dec. 19–23
This weekend, you can shop all of Russia in one place – the Ladya Christmas Craft Fair at the TsVK Expocenter. Here, you’ll be able to browse traditional craft items from 68 Russian regions and to attend masterclasses run by leading craft artists. Feeling hungry? There's a food court where you can re-energise for that Christmas shopping frenzy. Visitors must register for a free entry ticket here.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 21/33 Ulitsa Krzhizhanovskogo. Metro Profsoyuznaya.
Ladya Fair
Eskimo Garage Sale
Dec. 22–23
Nothing says Christmas like an enormous garage sale! This weekend in the Artplay Design Center more than 50 participants will be selling off their old shoes, accessories, clothes (and more) at bargain prices. Vendors will be completely different on the two days, so if you go on the first day, make sure to snap up what you want! To complete the trendy vibe, the sale will also feature live jazz music. Note: The theme of this year’s garage scale is ‘Sci-fi’ and you are invited to attend in themed attire!
From noon to 8 p.m. 10 Nizhnyaya Siromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya
Christmas Redneck Market
Dec. 22–23
The name may remind you of the U.S., but Redneck Ware is in fact a Moscow-based homeware company. This weekend, they’ll be selling their stylish home décor – think cool ceramic plates, bowls, and cups -- at discount prices on Avtomotornaya Ulitsa. Drinks and snacks, plus live music, will also be on offer.
From noon until 6 p.m.Address: 1/3 Avtmotornaya, Bldg 2. Metro Likhabory
Redneckware is not at all redneck.
redneckware.ru
Christmas Charity Market
Dec. 22
Keen to make your Christmas shopping ethical? Then head to the Christmas market organised by the charity program Spina Bifida on Kokkinaki Ulitsa, where you can by handmade treats, eco-friendly gifts, and Christmas tree decorations. There will be a café on-site selling hot tea and home-made sweet treats, plus master classes and live performances for an immersive festive experience.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 3 Kokkinaki Ulitsa. Metro Dinamo
Merry-happy-healthy