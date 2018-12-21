Holiday Fairs

Lambada Market

Dec. 21-23

Everyone’s favorite market, Lambada is over 170 shops, artisans, and vendors selling everything you could possibly need for gifts, for the holidays, for your kids, for your pets, and for your house. Really. Clothes, gifts, shoes, hats, mittens, games, toys and much, much more.

From 2 to 10 p.m. 15 Ulitsa Rochdelskaya, Bldg. 24. Metro 1905 goda.

Italian Christmas Market

Dec. 21–23

Wishing you were in balmy Italia this chilly Russian Christmas? Then head to the annual Italian Christmas Market at the Flakon Design Factory. On the first floor, you’ll find an array of pop-up restaurants serving Italian cuisine, festive music and gifts. On the second, you’ll see a nonstop craft making zone for both adults and children.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 36 Bolshaya Novodmitrovskaya Ulitsa. Metro Dmitrevskaya

Ladya Christmas Craft Fair

Dec. 19–23

This weekend, you can shop all of Russia in one place – the Ladya Christmas Craft Fair at the TsVK Expocenter. Here, you’ll be able to browse traditional craft items from 68 Russian regions and to attend masterclasses run by leading craft artists. Feeling hungry? There's a food court where you can re-energise for that Christmas shopping frenzy. Visitors must register for a free entry ticket here.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 21/33 Ulitsa Krzhizhanovskogo. Metro Profsoyuznaya.