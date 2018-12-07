ArtFlection

Dec. 8 - 9

One of the best holiday fairs, ArtFlection brings together the handmade works of more than 120 artisans from all over Russia and a few close neighbors. Here you’ll find one-of-a-kind gifts: ceramics, home décor items, jewelry, toys, designer clothes and much more. It runs both weekend days from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

7 Tverskaya Ulitsa (entrance on Gazetny Pereulok). Metro Okhotny Ryad. artflection.ru



Moscow House of Artists

Dec. 5 – 31

If you don’t know about the Moscow House of Artists, you should: it is a small warren of little stands selling everything from tree ornaments to leather goods to handmade wood carvings and even knives, tea, and perfumes. It’s an excellent place to stop in for your holiday shopping, although you might walk out with things for yourself, like warm tights, woolen scarves, and a brightly colored sweater. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, and then until 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Conveniently located close to bars and cafes for a restorative cup or glass apres shopping.

11 Kuznetsky Most. Metro Kuznetsky Most.

Bazaar From the Heart

Dec. 9

On Sunday one of Moscow’s favorite fairs will take place in the heart of the capital, a block from Red Square. This is the Dushevny Bazaar (Bazaar From the Heart), where dozens and dozens of charities sell mountains of wonderful gifts and treats – and all the proceeds go to support their causes. In addition to stands selling wonderful handmade and factory-produced items – like terrific t-shirts – there are food stalls, musicians, and all kinds of entertainers – sometimes even dogs. Don’t miss it! From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Gostiny Dvor. 4 Ulitsa Ilyinka. Metro Okhotny Ryad, Kitai-gorod.

