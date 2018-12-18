Holiday Dazzler

I’m having a hard time getting into a holiday mood this year. The final blow of a nasty bout of bronchitis has left me in no mood to deck the halls. The only saving grace is that as a freelancer, I am no longer obliged to drag myself to a Russian office party — the dreaded korporativ — but the bad news is that December shall not pass without organizing a large and festive gathering.

What I need is a dish that is both festive and ridiculously easy to make: Beet & Horseradish Cured Salmon. It’s delicious, it’s flashy, and it gives more than a nod to our Lord and Savior’s ethnic origins. A side of salmon, a few pickled sundries, some chopped onion, a loaf of Borodinsky bread, a bottle of vodka and fa-la-la-la-la, you have a festive board worthy of the season.

It’s also one of those invaluable recipes that practically cooks itself.

Salmon: Russia’s pink gold

Salmon is plentiful in both of Russia’s oceans: the Atlantic and the waters of Russia’s Far East yield tons of pink, sockeye, Coho, and chum salmon. Russians have long regarded salmon as a major source of nutritious protein and are masters at preserving it in all manner of delicious ways.

Curing, salting, and smoking fish are age-old techniques, harkening back to earliest recorded culinary history. Thanks to the mighty rivers that bisect Russia, fish was a major staple of the Russian peasant diet, and the taste for it has not disappeared over the ensuing millennia: Russia’s colorful farmers’ markets are a great place to purchase preserved fish, which accounts for a whole separate section of any retail food establishment. I can often make a meal of the small slivers the market salesmen press on me, and from them I have learned the subtle differences between the fish and the way they were cured.

Once you get over the optics of stacks of oily fish skins, a wonderful world of flavor awaits. My husband loves smoked fish plain with several bottles of beer, but I like to sneak preserved fish into all kinds of dishes. Preserved fish can turn a lackluster dish of dauphinoise potatoes into a meal and bring intense flavor to creamy fish soup, while cured salmon can elevate any winter salad, grain bowl, or sandwich into a special meal.

