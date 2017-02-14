British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

The British historian at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat to hit Russia and Ukraine has accused both sides of “greatly exaggerating” his contentious trip to Crimea for propaganda purposes. A war of words exploded between Russian and Ukrainian officials after a team of three British historians and archeologists visited the annexed peninsula last week. While Crimeans lauded the trip as a sign that European tourists were returning to the annexed peninsula, the Ukrainian Embassy in the UK denounced the trip as illegal. One of the men at the heart of debate said that the issue has been “overblown” – and that both Crimea and Kiev had used the trip to suit their own political needs.

“There’s distortion on both sides,” historian Neil Faulkner told The Moscow Times. He said that delegation had only just begun to investigate possible dig sites for archaeological research in the area. “It seems that Russia used the trip as its propaganda, and then Ukraine used it for its own propaganda in response," Faulker said. "I understand why that happened. But we are not a party to this ‘neo-Cold War’, or this proxy war, which is what the conflict in Ukraine is.” Faulkner added that the group had hoped to establish contacts with Russian officials during the trip, but that any final agreement was still a long way off. “It’s going to be very difficult for us to get backing while sanctions are in place,” he said.