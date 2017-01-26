Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned headscarves from a tiny school in the Tatar village of Belozerye, they probably didn’t realize it would make national headlines. But before long the conflict between the school and local authorities had grown into something else, pitting Russia's Education Ministry against Chechnya's Ramzan Kadyrov and the country's Tatar Congress. The Kremlin was forced to comment.

The scandal in the village school began in late December with the arrival of a new director who set new rules. Schoolgirls were banned from wearing Islamic headscarves in class. Teachers were told to follow secular dress codes or resign. Both teachers and pupils protested, accusing authorities of discrimination on religious grounds. A group of schoolgirls have stopped attending classes in protest.

The school's employees say the decision came not from the director herself by from the local branch of the Education Ministry.

According to local reports, a commission from the Republic's capital Saransk traveled to the village before the New Year, and accused the teachers of promoting religious education at the expense of other classes. Soon afterwards, the school's director was removed.

It was not the first time authorities tried to ban headscarves in the Belozerye school. In 2014, the Mordovian government introduced new laws about school dress codes, which initially included a ban of mini-skirts, piercings and hijabs. A compromise was eventually reached between village elders and authorities: Belozerye's schoolgirls would be allowed to wear “light” headscarves, it was decided.

This time, however, the decision was overturned.