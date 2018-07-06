Guus Hiddink Won't Predict Russia's World Cup Matches Now

Croatia is a smart team, but "anything can happen in football."

Reuters

Guus Hiddink has overseen his fair share of shock World Cup successes. In 2002, the Dutch football coach led South Korea, a country which had never left the group stage, to the tournament’s semifinals. In 2006, he shepherded Australia into the knockout rounds for the first time in its history, too. Then, in 2008, he oversaw one of Russia’s most resounding triumphs: its run to the European Championship semifinals. For his achievement, he was honored with a patronymic — Ivanovich — and a decade later, fans still recognize him around town. Considering the man knows something about the Russian national team, it seemed pertinent to ask him how this year’s line up has been able to stun the world. (Full disclosure: Before the tournament, Russian football pundits and I all suggested the team would crash out early and hard.) On Wednesday afternoon, several days before the team’s quarterfinal meeting against Croatia, we met at a hotel in central Moscow. One of the apartments at the hotel, which is adjacent to the State Duma building, was Hiddink’s home for the five years he spent as Russia’s coach. “The first thing I discuss before taking a position as a national team manager is my housing,” he said. “You need to feel like you’re at home to do well.”

If you don't get the results, you are crucified. If you get the results, they make you a saint.

Unlike Hiddink, Russia’s current coach, Stanislav Cherchesov, is a born-and-bred Russian. Gruff, mustachioed and ever-serious, he could not feel more at home than at this World Cup. Yet before the tournament kicked off, his team had gone without a win in its last seven matches. It had only registered one shot on target in its final two games. Russia was also the lowest ranked team going into the tournament. The team’s record had not gone unnoticed. Days before the first match on June 14, Ivan Urgant, a popular late-night host, poked fun at Cherchesov, suggesting fans grow mustaches in support. “Everything is against him now: expectations, the weather, the laws of physics, the anatomy of certain footballers and just plain-old logic,” the host said. But Hiddink gives full credit to Cherchesov. “If you don’t get the results you are crucified,” he said. “But if you get the results, they make you a saint.” Hiddink especially applauded the coach for Russia’s victory on Sunday against tournament heavyweight Spain in the round of 16, one of the most historic upsets in World Cup history. “It was not the most attractive,” he said of Russia’s strategy to sit back for 120 minutes before squeaking by on penalty kicks. “But it was very pragmatic.”

Read More 'Russians Don’t Love Football, They Love Victories' (Op-ed)