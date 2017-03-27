Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike
10 hours ago Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday
12 hours ago 'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks
Meanwhile…
Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday
Meanwhile…
Russia's Foreign Ministry Is Telling Citizens How to Behave Abroad, and It's Everything
Meanwhile…
Russian Sisters Rob Bank They Work at to Buy Ferrari
Meanwhile…
Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike
10 hours ago Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday
12 hours ago 'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

March 27, 2017 — 22:00
— Update: 22:55
By Alexey Kovalev
March 27, 2017 — 22:00
— Update: 22:55
By Alexey Kovalev
@Alexey__Kovalev
Most Read
Meanwhile…
Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil
Moscow
Pour that Perfect Pint
Russia
Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos
Opinion
Breaching Protocol: Why Did Putin Meet Le Pen in Moscow? (Op-Ed)
Not something you would’ve seen this Sunday if you were only watching Russian state TV AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

If you were anywhere near central Moscow this Sunday, you likely witnessed something impressive and significant. All of downtown was on lockdown, with thousands of law enforcement officers in full riot gear. The streets and city squares were packed with people sporadically chanting and being dragged away to police vans.

Tens of thousands of people across Russia, inspired by an investigation into Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s alleged corruption, were protesting across the country. In Moscow alone, a thousand people were arrested.

It was a remarkable day of civic struggle and headline news, but not if you were tuned exclusively to Russia’s state-run media.

Many noticed that Russia’s nationwide protests on Sunday — rallies that took place in urban centers, like Moscow, and in areas considered Putin’s traditional stronghold, like the Dagestani capital Makhachkala — were conspicuously absent from state television and even newswires.

This silence contrasts starkly with how the Russian media reported on even larger demonstrations in late 2011 and 2012, when protests caught the Kremlin off guard and reportedly infuriated Vladimir Putin and his inner circle, who had completely failed to anticipate and preempt the movement.

The coverage of those protests was either neutral and professional, like the work by state news agency RIA Novosti (later disbanded and integrated into the more loyalist Rossiya Segodnya), or slanted and critical of the opposition, like reports on the state-run TV channels.

Say what you will about the coverage back then, but it was there.

The same couldn't be said about Russia’s mainstream news outlets this Sunday. At the height of the Moscow protest, when police started dragging people away by the hundred, the top story on RIA’s new website read: “Freedom-Loving Cow in U.S. Escapes Cops in a Dramatic Chase.”  

Even Russia’s Sunday TV shows — hosted by the nation’s most popular pundits — failed to mention the protests. There was even silence from Dmitry Kiselyov, whose flagship program, “News of the Week,” is often edited on the fly, to add new content before the show is done airing in all Russia’s 11 time zones.

In fact, Kiselyov did say on air that “corruption is rampant and people are demoralized,” but he was talking about Ukraine, which Russian television typically covers in far greater detail than any domestic matter.

Much of Russia’s Web-based media didn’t fare much better on Sunday. Later in the day, when the protests became too large to ignore, RIA Novosti’s website begrudgingly acknowledged the simple fact that mass demonstrations were underway (“Opposition Activists Arrested At Illegal Demonstration”), burying the news at the bottom of its home page (top news: “Two Russian Football Fans Beaten in Belgrade”), without once mentioning the reason for the demonstrations.

More disturbing was the behavior of Yandex-Novosti, the country’s largest national news aggregator. Yandex, a private company, has long been under pressure from Russian authorities looking for ways to suppress unwanted coverage and promote pro-Kremlin stories.

On Sunday, Yandex’s local news feed for Moscow prominently featured trivialities such as weather reports warning of a cold spell and promotions for the city’s “Spring Festival.” On the national level, protests were overshadowed by news like Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin’s op-ed in The Guardian and Russia’s reaction to Kiev banning its Eurovision contestant.

The Kremlin's GPS-spoofing creates headaches for taxi services

It’s no secret that the Russian authorities are able to manipulate Yandex’s news feed, without resorting to outright censorship. The mayor’s office of Moscow, for example, is known to have registered dozens of obscure, almost identical, media outlets — all to bombard Yandex with small stories about city projects, just to keep the news (and the mayor’s agenda) trending on Yandex.Novosti.

In a press release this Monday, trying to clear its name, Yandex said it aggregates the news automatically, using algorithms, and the company vaguely accused the government of trying to manipulate its system.

Today, there are also more straightforward ways to shape Yandex.Novosti. Government ministries and other state agencies recently gained the right to register as news outlets, meaning the government can pump stories openly and directly into Yandex’s aggregator.

This quirk led to what was probably the strangest Yandex.Novosti blip on Sunday, when dozens of “media” websites with names like “Dagestan’s Ministry of Sports” started churning out breaking news with the headline “Makhachkala Refuses to Join Anti-Corruption Protests.”

Translation: And this is how Yandex is unveiling its latest feature: government offices can register as news outlets on Yandex.Novosti

This appears to have been a clumsy attempt to suppress reports about the demonstrations that did indeed take place in Dagestan’s capital on Sunday.

Ironically, these phony headlines were some of the only coverage in which Russia’s state media explicitly mentioned the reason for the demonstrations at all. Other outlets, such as the news agencies RIA and TASS, carefully tiptoed around the corruption allegations against Prime Minister Medvedev, even when quoting state officials.

The official comments that did appear in news reports were predictable: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of “double standards” in policing, while State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin resorted to some familiar whataboutism, pointing out that police brutality against protesters is rampant in the West.

Again, nobody in the state media would say what the demonstrations were actually about.

As Russian television’s two biggest networks, Channel One and Rossiya, continued to ignore the elephant in the room (instead airing bulletins about heavy snowfall in Moscow, trouble in Ukraine, and a fatal avalanche in Japan), Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said rather unconvincingly that the Kremlin doesn’t set editorial policy for Russian national television.

“They show what they consider to be important and significant," Peskov told reporters.

On Monday, Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader whose investigation into Dmitry Medvedev fueled the nationwide protests, went to trial for disturbing the peace and resisting a police officer. A judge fined him 20,000 rubles (about $350) and sentenced him to 15 days in jail.

During the hearing, Navalny confronted a state TV camera crew in the courtroom.

“Why didn’t you cover the protests yesterday?” he asked.

“We’re small people,” they responded with refreshing honesty. The answer’s meaning was clear: decisions about what to cover are above their pay grade.

Related
Russia
The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed
Russia
Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow
Russia
Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia
Russia
Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

3 hours ago

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

8 hours ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

10 hours ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

12 hours ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

12 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

15 hours ago

U.S. Condemns Mass Arrests at Anti-Corruption Rallies Across Russia

3 days ago

Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies

8 hours ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

10 hours ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

12 hours ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

8 hours ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

10 hours ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

12 hours ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Pour that Perfect Pint

The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To help you navigate the increasingly sophisticated craft bar scene we’ve selected seven spots to experience ...

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Pour that Perfect Pint

The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To help you navigate the increasingly sophisticated craft bar scene we’ve selected seven spots to experience ...

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Pour that Perfect Pint

The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To help you navigate the increasingly sophisticated craft bar scene we’ve selected seven spots to experience ...

Exhibition

Michel Sima. Geniuses in Studios

Fashion and Style in Photography

The Multimedia Art Museum
to May. 09

Photographic portraits of nearly all Ecole de Paris artists — Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Alberto Giacometti, Jean Cocteau, Fernand Leger, Max Ernst, Man Ray, Marcel Duchamp, Marc Chagall, Joan Miro and others. Read more

Read more

8 hours ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

10 hours ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

12 hours ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

11 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Breaching Protocol: Why Did Putin Meet Le Pen in Moscow? (Op-Ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
11 hours ago

Putin has shown the Russian public that the Kremlin has allies in Europe who support its worldview.

Print edition — 5 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater

'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption

13 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in more than 80 cities across Russia to protest government corruption.

12 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

15 hours ago

U.S. Condemns Mass Arrests at Anti-Corruption Rallies Across Russia

3 days, 2 hours ago

Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies

11 hours ago

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

11 hours ago

On Sunday 27 March, Russia saw the biggest protests in years. From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad, Russians took to the streets to demand an end to corruption. .

11 hours ago

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

11 hours ago

On Sunday 27 March, Russia saw the biggest protests in years. From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad, Russians took to the streets to demand an end to corruption. .

11 hours ago

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

11 hours ago

On Sunday 27 March, Russia saw the biggest protests in years. From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad, Russians took to the streets to demand an end to corruption. .

1 day ago

Hundreds Arrested as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

Hundreds of Russians have been arrested after a wave of anti-corruption protests swept the country on Sunday.

see more

1 day ago

Hundreds Arrested as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

Hundreds of Russians have been arrested after a wave of anti-corruption protests swept the country on Sunday.

1 day ago

From Soviet TV Icon to Abandoned Landmark

The iconic Shukhov Tower is celebrating its 95th birthday. The tower hasn’t undergone any restoration since its construction. It has been embroiled in ...

1 day ago

Hundreds Arrested as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

Hundreds of Russians have been arrested after a wave of anti-corruption protests swept the country on Sunday.

New issue — 5 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
3 days ago
By Pavel Aptekar
By Pavel Aptekar

Russia Values Being Feared Over its Reputation

By Pavel Aptekar
By Pavel Aptekar
3 days ago

Denis Voronenkov’s murder in Kiev is the latest in a series of murky political killings that play up the Kremlin’s omnipotent image.

3 days ago

Number of Russians Who Believe Food Ban Is Harmful Rising – Poll

3 days ago

Russia to Expand Legal Concept of Bribery

3 days ago

Russia May Shrink Its 'Foreign Agents' Registry by Half

3 days ago

Russia May be Supplying Afghanistan's Taliban, U.S. General Says

3 days ago

Six Russian National Guard Soldiers Killed During Attack in Chechnya

4 days ago

In Unprecedented Move, Eurovision 2017 Organizers Offer Russia the Chance to Compete in Ukraine via Satellite

Tue. Mar. 28

More events
Knight of Cups Cinema
Split Cinema
The Gift Theater
Valery Afanassiev (piano), the Svetlanov Symphony Orchestra, conductor Gerd Herklotz Concert
Jeweler’s Jubilee Theater
Moscow Thaw: 1953-1968 Exhibition

3 days ago

Number of Russians Who Believe Food Ban Is Harmful Rising – Poll

3 days ago

Russia to Expand Legal Concept of Bribery

3 days ago

Russia May Shrink Its 'Foreign Agents' Registry by Half

3 days ago

Russia May be Supplying Afghanistan's Taliban, U.S. General Says

3 days ago

Six Russian National Guard Soldiers Killed During Attack in Chechnya

4 days ago

In Unprecedented Move, Eurovision 2017 Organizers Offer Russia the Chance to Compete in Ukraine via Satellite

12 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

15 hours ago

U.S. Condemns Mass Arrests at Anti-Corruption Rallies Across Russia

3 days ago

Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies

From Soviet TV Icon to Abandoned Landmark

1 day ago
The iconic Shukhov Tower is celebrating its 95th birthday. The tower hasn’t undergone any restoration since its construction. It has been embroiled in ...

Nathan Sawaya: Bringing Lego to Life

2 days ago
Made from 80,020 individual Lego bricks, artist Nathan Sawaya’s six-meter ...

From Soviet TV Icon to Abandoned Landmark

1 day ago
The iconic Shukhov Tower is celebrating its 95th birthday. The tower hasn’t undergone any restoration since its construction. ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Recruitment: changes are in progress
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Dance

Giselle

Mon. Apr. 10 Mon. Apr. 10
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Adolphe Adam’s ballet about a peasant girl deceived in love by a young aristocrat. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Nathan Sawaya: Bringing Lego to Life

Made from 80,020 individual Lego bricks, artist Nathan Sawaya’s six-meter long replica of a Tyrannosaurus Rex ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia’s Infamous ‘Troll Factory’ Is Now Posing as a Media Empire

A Russian news website has revealed how the ‘troll factory’ rebranded itself as a network of ...

Most Read

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Pour that Perfect Pint

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

Breaching Protocol: Why Did Putin Meet Le Pen in Moscow? (Op-Ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+