City

Health, Beauty and Sports

Check out the best banyas and spas in Moscow.

The Kerali Center of Ayurveda and Yoga

Section Sports Club This is not your typical health club. Section offers classes in TRX suspension training, flexibility, yoga, and other arts and techniques in the heart of Moscow, just minutes from the Pushkinskaya metro. It originally began as a closed community of friends that wanted to try different type of sports, and eventually morphed into this unique sports club.

23 Bolshaya Bronnaya, bldg 1.Metro Pushkinskaya. sportsectionclub.ru



Section Sports Club

The Kerali Center of Ayurveda and Yoga Another popular form of medicine in Moscow is Ayurveda, the ancient system of health care from South Asia. The Kerali center doctors all studied in India, but have lived in Moscow for decades and adapted their methods to the city’s specific conditions. The center holds yoga classes, has a café and store, and can help you get through the worst of the pre-winter blahs. 3 Michurinsky Prospekt.Metro Lomonosovsky Prospekt. ayurveda.ru



The Kerali Center of Ayurveda and Yoga

Banyas There’s a good reason Russians and other northern nations invented banyas, saunas and steam baths: When it’s cold outside, you need some powerful heat to warm your bones. There is nothing quite so invigorating and at the same time relaxing as a day at the banya (bath house). Sit and steam, jump into a cold pool, steam again, let a friend beat you with some branches, jump back into the pool … rinse and repeat. Finish with a massage and then some hot, sweet herbal tea. Or beer. Your skin, lungs, and outlook on life will thank you. There are many options for public or private banyas in the city. Among our favorites are the more traditional ones, Krasnopresnenkiy and the most famous and traditional of all, Sanduny. Krasnopresnenski Banyas: 7 Stolyarny Pereulok, Bldg. 1. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. baninapresne.ru. Sanduny: 14 Neglinnaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 3-7.Metro, Trubnaya. msk.sanduny.ru/ru



Sanduny

Medsi Moscow has many excellent clinics and, should you need them, hospitals with modern, international-standard care. The largest and one of the best healthcare providers is the Medsi group, with several clinics around the city and the top-notch Botkinskaya hospital for more serious treatments. If you need an English-speaking doctor, the clinic at 26Prospekt Mira, Bldg. 6 (entrance on GrokholskyPereulok) can serve you. Multiple locations. medsi.ru Thai Pattara Center Russians fell in love with Thailand and Thailand has returned the favor. The city now has hundreds of Thai spas. Anyone who has spent too much time bent over a computer will tell you of the wonders of a good Thai massage, or better yet — a series of them over a couple of weeks. Keep yourself in shape, in good spirits, with all your meridians clear and flowing at your local Thai spa. Our favorite Thai Pattara Spa has a shop for Thai food and cosmetic products and a great home-cooking restaurant for after-massage renewal. And they speak English. 16 Begovaya Ulitsa. Metro Dinamo. thaipattaraspa.ru



Thai Pattara Center

Moscow Homeopathic Center In Russia, homeopathic medicine has been developed along with allopathic (mainstream) medicine for centuries. There are special homeopathic clinics and pharmacies, and itis not uncommon for a doctor to prescribe homeopathic treatments to compliment “Western” medicines. The Moscow Homeopathic Medical Center has been around since 1935 and offers treatment for a wide range of ailments and chronic problems. Most people find the process of treatment slow, but steady, using herbs and other substances that do not, in general, have side effects. 22nd Vladimirskaya Ulitsa.Metro Perovo, Shosse. Entuziastov. mhc-r.ru Naran Tibetan Clinics Since 1989 Muscovites have been using Tibetan medicine to treat chronic ailments and lingering coughs and discomfort after a serious illness. The doctors use a very wide variety of methods to strengthen the body’s ability to fight off and recover fully from an ailment, from acupuncture to massage and herbs. Got a cough you can’t shake? You might give it a try. The Naran center has several clinics across the city. Multiple locations. naran.ru

GB Barbers Men, how about a day at the barbers? In a place that looks like an exclusive men’s club, with professionals who have all gotten their training in London? Put yourself in competent hands at GB Barbers. You can have the classic haircut and shave, but consider adding on a “masculine” manicure and pedicure. If that’s not enough, sign up for a facial, massage or paraffin therapy for your winter-dried hands and legs. In Russian and English. 10 Ulitsa Vozdvizhenka Street. (Voentorg, entrance from Bolshoi Kislovsky Pereulok). Metro Arbatskaya. jpbarbers.ru

The Expat Salon