Have a Happy Halloween

Moscow offers spooky fun for the whole family this weekend

Kidzania is going Mexican Courtesy of KidZania

Halloween may not be strictly a Russian holiday, but many Russians have enthusiastically embraced it — maybe because costumes, masks, food, drink and dancing are certainly a fine old local tradition. If you can’t party tonight — work night — don’t fret: Moscow has some fun options for the weekend. Noir Party at Flakon Nov. 2 Flakon Art and Design Center, a former glas-works plant turned into one of the city’s most popular creative clusters with lots of boutiques and bars, will throw Halloween party this Friday. The theme is “noir” films of the 1950s, dress like a character from your favorite noir movie and dance to Elvis Presley and twist records, as well as a live performance of LILIT M. Entrance is free, but you need to register. 36 Ulitsa Bolshaya Novodmitrovskaya. Metro Dmitrovskaya. flacon.ru



Pixabay

LowRideFM at Vernissage Nov. 3 Vernissage, a new creative cluster located between the souvenir/flea market and a pseudo-historical complex Izmailovsky Kremlin, will organize a Halloween-themed car show together with the LowRideFM community. First there will be a “masked ball” with fifty cars competing for the best Halloween design and presentation. After the show rap artist R.T.69 will perform live. Food court and a makeup specialist will be available, too — in case your fangs need a tune-up. Entrance is free. 73Zh Izmaylovskoye shosse. Metro Partizanskaya. www.vrnssg.ru Halloween Mexican Style Until Nov. 5 The popular children’s venue KidZania at Aviapark mall will turn into a full-scale Mexican town to celebrate Halloween. Styled after the famous Calavera Fiesta, aka Day of the Dead, Halloween at KidZania includes a costume contest, Mexican Style aqua makeup, themed games, Latino dancing, workshops and even a parade! 4 Khodynsky Bulvar. Metro CSKA.kidzania.ru



Small scary children having fun. Courtesy of KidZania

AfterHalloween Nov. 3 The annual AfterHalloween ball will once again be held at a luxury Moscow hotel, this time five-star St. Regis on Nikolskaya Ulitsa. Rise Entertainment, the team behind the Midsummer Night’s Dream festival, are known for throwing the most talked-about parties in Moscow. The theme is “Saving the Titanic” and turn of the century fashion, inspired by the fact that the founder of St. Regis hotel chain, John Jacob Astor IV, died on Titanic while saving his wife. The music line-up includes Mandrake, French electronic duo Birds Of Mind, Lithuanian musicians Anna Hanna and Rheeno with the project “Vilnius Metro,” Spanish DJ and a violinist Alvaro Suarez, and other top DJs. But be warned: this is a strict “no costume, no entrance” affair. What a drag. Register on the site. 12 Nikolskaya Ulitsa. Metro Lubyanka.

