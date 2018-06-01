Halftime, Overtime, Pub Time

City

Moscow: One World Cup host city, two World Cup stadiums, and a myriad pubs, bars and restaurants to watch the game if you weren’t lucky enough to get tickets. In Russia’s capital, finding a place that provides football and food isn’t the issue — it’s more a question of narrowing down the choices. So we’ve picked five pubs that will give you a range of options: Hang with an international crowd or meet the locals, drink your go-to pint or try a bunch of different craft beers, have a burger with fries or opt for something vegetarian and a little more upmarket. Or you can make a project of it and decide to try them all, one match at a time. The choice is yours. Paulaner Drink like the reigning champions Four years after their win at the World Cup in Brazil, will Germany manage to defend their title? If you came to Russia to find out, then the Paulaner pub and brewery is where you can be among like-minded people. It’s a large, bustling “German-style” pub. All Germans will willingly drink the beer, and so should you. There are six different kinds of Paulaner beer on offer: three light, three dark, and some of them brewed right here in Moscow. The menu is heavy on the wurst, as it should be, but there’s also a special meat-free treat: obatzda — it’s what happens when over-ripe brie, butter, onions, paprika and cumin meet. It’s also what your friends will be trying to steal from your plate if you’re not paying attention. Shlyuzovaya Naberezhnya, 2/1 paulaner-brauhaus.ru

John Donne English pub with live commentary If ever a place had the right to call itself a football pub, John Donne on Nikitsky Bulvar is it: The chain’s “creative director” is sports reporter Vasily Utkin, a household name in Russia and a frequent writer about all things football on the pub’s website. Yes, you’ve read that right, it’s a pub that publishes its own sports coverage — but if that’s not your top priority, they’ll also serve you a big plate of juicy chicken wings and a beer or three to wash them down with. There are four John Donne pubs in Moscow, but stick to the Nikitsky one and if you’re lucky, you’ll experience a unique form of entertainment that was a big hit during the 2016 European Championship: live commentary by Utkin and other sports journalists right there in the pub. Nikitsky Bulvar, 12 johndonne.ru Conor Mac Nessa A classic Irish pub that keeps fans happy If you look at statistics for the goods Ireland exports, among the top entries you’ll find pharmaceuticals, medical instruments and dairy products. But there is no mention of the one thing the country has been generously sharing with the world for decades: Irish pubs. Dark wooden interiors, old Guinness ads on the walls, a bunch of flags, maybe slap a shamrock logo on the menu, and you’re set. They regularly show English Premier League and Bundesliga matches, as well as Russian matches. They even claim to have actual Irish cheddar on their burgers — which, in sanctions-era Russia, would be no mean feat. Is it true? You’ll have to give it a try and taste for yourself. Nakhimovsky Prospekt, 67 conor-pub.ru

