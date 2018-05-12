Hajo Seppelt, Journalist Who Uncovered Russian Doping, Barred From World Cup

Russia has refused World Cup accreditation to a journalist specializing in investigations into illegal doping whom German public television had asked to include on its team covering the upcoming soccer tournament, the broadcaster said on Friday.

Germany's ARD television had hoped to send its investigative sports reporter Hajo Seppelt after Russian sport was rocked by a series of scandals involving its athletes using performance enhancing drugs at international sports events.

The broadcaster said Seppelt had been declared persona non grata, barred from entering Russia, in response to its request to accredit the journalist, who has reported on doping scandals in Germany, China and Kenya as well asRussia.

The refusal of accreditation to report on a major sports event was "unique in the history of ARD's sports journalism," the broadcaster said, describing the refusal as an "unheard-of violation of press freedom."