Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
2 hours ago Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years
3 hours ago Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank
4 hours ago Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical
Opinion
Will New U.S.-Russia Deal on Syria Prove a Game Changer?
Moscow
Listen to a Moscow Street Near You
Opinion
Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia
Opinion
A Young Man, Pokemon and Russian Orthodoxy

Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem

Sep. 12 2016 — 15:00
— Update: 15:00
By Alexander Prokopenko
Sep. 12 2016 — 15:00
— Update: 15:00
By Alexander Prokopenko
Most Read
Russia
Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates
Moscow
Happy Birthday Moscow! The Capital Celebrates City Day
World
Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years
Business
Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank
Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is responsible for regional policy. “Preliminary findings compel us to think seriously about a scheme for supporting the regions,'' he said, explaining that leaders would reach a final decision on the issue on Sept. 22-23.

In addition, the government might redistribute taxes between the federal center and the regions and eliminate some benefits established at the federal level for regional and municipal taxes, Kozak said. That is one of the sources of financing the deficit and refinancing debt, he said.

The list of regions with burdensome debt has not changed since last year, according to Independent Institute for Social Policy director Natalya Zubarevich. She said that 12 regions hold debt equaling 80 to 100 percent of their revenue, seven hold debt totaling 100 to 120 percent of revenue, Mordovia’s debt equals 185 percent of revenue, and in the first half of this year, the regions held an overall debt burden equal to 35 percent of revenue.

The cost to the regions for servicing their debt to the state has doubled over the last three years, and the cost of paying down the debt has risen 360 percent to 2.3 trillion rubles, said Accounting Chamber chairperson Tatiana Golikova. That total is almost equivalent to the size of the debt itself. The regions are operating with a “cash gap,” Golikova concluded.

The total debt for the regions has not changed since the beginning of the year, totaling 2.66 billion rubles on Aug. 1. The structure of that debt, however, did improve: the share of high-interest bank loans decreased from 44 to 35 percent, and the share of ultra low-interest government loans increased from 34 percent to 45 percent because of additional credit that the Finance Ministry extended, said Zubarevich.

This is not the first time this has happened, however: the debt structure improved in summer 2015, but by the end of the year, the regions had to take out high-interest bank loans to fulfill their obligations. The regions have already received 220 billion rubles, or 70 percent of the 310 billion rubles in cheap federal loans that Moscow had promised them for 2016, according to Finance Ministry data.

Revenues and subsidies are falling short in the regions, Golikova said. It is difficult for the regions to avoid falling into debt because their nominal incomes rose by only 2.7 percent, whereas expenses grew by 5.7 percent, Zubarevich writes. The regions actually had an overall surplus of 276.6 billion rubles during the first half of the year due to enormous budget surpluses in Moscow and Sakhalin, and significant surpluses in the Khanty-Mansiisk autonomous district, the Tyumen and Leningrad regions, and the city of St. Petersburg. However, the overwhelming majority of regions experienced deficits that will increase in November and December as expenses rise.

The volatility of fiscal transfers has also contributed to the increased debt in the regions, said Andrei Chernyavsky of the Higher School of Economics Development Center. Such transfers dropped by 12 percent in the first half of the year and continue to drop, according to the Finance Ministry. Fiscal transfers could fall by as much as 15.5 percent in 2017, Finance Ministry intergovernmental relations department representative Larisa Yeroshkina said earlier.

Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates

1 hour ago

The last time Russia held a parliamentary election, in 2011, the capital erupted in mass protests. The authorities responded by cracking down on dissent at home, and embarking on full-blown confrontation abroad. On Sept. 18, ...

2 hours ago

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years

3 hours ago

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank

4 hours ago

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical

2 days ago

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker

2 days ago

Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners

2 days ago

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 hours ago

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years

3 hours ago

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank

4 hours ago

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical

2 hours ago

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years

3 hours ago

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank

4 hours ago

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical
3 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
Will New U.S.-Russia Deal on Syria Prove a Game Changer?
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 hours ago

The new U.S.-Russia deal on the Syrian ceasefire could be a game changer in international efforts to end the bloody war in Syria. Or the deal, the product of marathon talks since mid-June between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

4 hours ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

4 hours ago

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune ...

4 hours ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

4 hours ago

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune in when.

4 hours ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

4 hours ago

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune in when.

2 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s center was, for the second year in a row, a huge building site. More ...

see more

2 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of ...

2 days ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by ...

2 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s ...

New issue — 4 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Happy Birthday Moscow! The Capital Celebrates City Day
2 hours ago
Moscow celebrated its 869th birthday in style on Saturday and Sunday with a spectacular array of festivals, events, concerts and excursions — not to mention ...

2 days, 16 hours ago

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker

2 days, 17 hours ago

Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners

2 days, 20 hours ago

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year

2 days ago

2 days ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. ...

3 days ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

3 days ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

2 days ago

Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation
The Kremlin “lacked enthusiasm” to mend ties with Turkey after the downing of a Russian jet jeopardized the ...

2 days ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections
Next Monday, less than a week before nationwide parliamentary elections, Russia’s Supreme Court will consider considering removing the ...

2 days ago

Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation
The Kremlin “lacked enthusiasm” to mend ties with Turkey after the downing of a Russian jet jeopardized the ...

2 days ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections
Next Monday, less than a week before nationwide parliamentary elections, Russia’s Supreme Court will consider considering removing the ...

2 days ago

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker
The Just Russia political party says it will not try to remove Yekaterina Messorosh from a local voting ...

2 days ago

Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners
Anna Kuznetsova, Russia’s newly appointed children’s rights ombudsman, believes in Telegony — the theory that children can inherit ...
2 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Listen to a Moscow Street Near You
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 days ago

In honor of Moscow’s City Day, here’s a little primer on place names. With just a few rules, you’ll be able to ...

2 days ago

Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage

2 days ago

Uzbekistan Confirms December Elections

2 days ago

Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

3 days ago

Greenpeace Says Russian Volunteer Firefighters Attacked

3 days ago

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov

3 days ago

Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021
A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
3 days ago
The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to ...
A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
3 days ago
The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st ...
Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro
2 days ago
A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova

Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As CEO of Vimpelcom, he controlled Beeline, ...

Most Read

Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates

Happy Birthday Moscow! The Capital Celebrates City Day

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+