Gorky Park Turns Ninety

Gorky Park, Moscow’s most popular outdoor space, turns 90 this year. To celebrate its anniversary, Gorky Park is launching a big 7-day festival. The Moscow Times has selected the events that you just can’t miss.

Golitsyn Pond, the largest body of water in Gorky Park, will host a multimedia performance about the park’s history at the festival’s grand opening on Aug. 25-26. Liquid Theater will show street theater performances at the main entrance arch several times over the weekend. All of the organizations in Gorky Park residents, from La Boule bar to the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, will have their own schedule of festival activities.

During the workweek, Gorky Park will organize theme days. Monday will be devoted to art, with lectures and tours at the Garage Museum and Pioneer open air cinema; Tuesday is philanthropy day; and Wednesday is sports day.

Thursday’s theme is theater, and there will be plenty to see on that day: documentary theater Teatr.doc will show its site-specific performance “Indirect Influences,” acting workshops will be run by Gogol School, and an interactive production of “Etiquette” will be performed on the roof of Nike Box MSK.

