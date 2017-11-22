Gorky Park Skating Rink Goes Stereo

Gorky Park is opening its brand new “stereo” skating rink to the public on Thurs. at 7 p.m. with a big party on ice. Visitors can check out the new skating tracks, watch a theatrical performance choreographed by a star, and dance to music of the English electronic duo Maribou State and Holly Walker.

On Monday the park’s director, Marina Lyulchuk, introduced the new rink — on skates.

New Skating Experience

The innovation of the season is a cubic construction the park calls its “stereo heart.” “The cube consists of nine smaller ones, like a Russian doll,” Lyulchuk said. “It has 44 edges lit up by 15 kilometers of LED strip lights. It will work day and night, and the level of brightness will change along with the tempo of the music played from the stage,” she said.

The rink has optical illusions and light installations to create a sensation of another reality filled with image and sound.

But it’s not the only novelty this season. A second food court with a DJ will be situated on the grounds of the summer dance floor.

And another change for the better is easier access. “The skating rink is really popular and people usually have to stand long lines to get here. This year we have launched a new system – visitors can buy a ticket online, download it to their gadget, hold it against a scanner on the turnstile to get in,” Lyulchuk said.

There will also be two ticket terminals in the central part of the park as well as by the entrance to the ice.

This year the total size of the skating areas is larger than previous years and almost 20,000 square meters. It can comfortably accommodate about 6,000 skaters at one time in the central rink and outer-lying tracks. Kids under the age of 14 will have their own zone, and there will be a separate rink for hockey.