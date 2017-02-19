Russia
1 day ago Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels
2 days ago VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring
2 days ago Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017
Sounding It Out
8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week
Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations
Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants
Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

Feb 19, 2017 — 16:11
Feb 19, 2017 — 16:11
— Update: 21:22
6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference
Sounding It Out
8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week
East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'
Expert juries will award Golden Mask prizes to the most outstanding productions and artists of the 2015-2016 season. Dmitry Dubinsky

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April, giving Moscow residents and visitors a chance to see the most significant productions of the last year from around the country.

One of the most prestigious events of the cultural calendar, the Golden Mask Award is a barometer for the current state of Russian theater and provides professionals and the general public with a full picture of current developments in all theatrical genres: drama, ballet, opera, operetta, musical and puppet theater.  

Russian performances chosen from among last season's premieres by experts and nominated for the Golden Mask Award will be staged at various venues in Moscow throughout the spring, and will be evaluated in over 30 nominations by two juries comprising prominent Russian directors, actors, choreographers, conductors, and theater critics.

The festival also features an extensive program of other events and projects aimed at promoting Russian theater in Russia and abroad.

The Awards Ceremony will be held on April 19.

A full schedule of performances is available (in Russian) on the festival's official website. A limited list is available in English.

goldenmask.ru

Vladimir Putin signed an executive order on Saturday officially recognizing identification documents issued by the two breakaway “republics” in eastern Ukraine.

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s in photographs

to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

By Michele A. Berdy

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

2 days ago

You’d think I’d be used to Moscow winters by now, but by mid-February I’m like a big balloon with a slow leak, deflating and falling behind in everything. So I have languidly taken my time looking into how to be late in Russian.

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

Photographer Frank Herfort, who grew up in East Germany, has worked as a commercial photographer in Moscow for years.

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

Sounding It Out

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former GES-2 power station through live performances and site-specific installations.

Sounding It Out

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former GES-2 power station through live performances and site-specific installations.

Sounding It Out

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former GES-2 power station through live performances and site-specific installations.

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow Times has compiled a list of the city's most interesting events to help you navigate Maslenitsa and eat only the best pancakes.

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow Times has compiled a list of the city's most interesting events to ...

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag without their art

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow Times has compiled a list of the city's most interesting events to help you navigate Maslenitsa and eat only the best pancakes.

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

3 days ago

The status quo in Donbass is unsustainable. But a political settlement still seems distant — despite renewed speculation to the contrary.

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag without their art

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for a decade. Remembering his ...

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag ...
Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

