Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters
The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual
performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until
mid-April, giving Moscow residents and visitors a chance to see the most
significant productions of the last year from around the country.
One of the most prestigious events of the cultural calendar, the Golden Mask Award is a barometer for the current state of Russian theater and provides professionals and the general public with a full picture of current developments in all theatrical genres: drama, ballet, opera, operetta, musical and puppet theater.
Russian performances chosen from among last season's premieres by experts and nominated for the Golden Mask Award will be staged at various venues in Moscow throughout the spring, and will be evaluated in over 30 nominations by two juries comprising prominent Russian directors, actors, choreographers, conductors, and theater critics.
The festival also features an extensive program of other events and projects aimed at promoting Russian theater in Russia and abroad.
The Awards Ceremony will be held on April 19.
A full schedule of performances is available (in Russian) on the festival's official website. A limited list is available in English.
