Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
5 minutes ago Drawing Competition to Honor Security Services Won’t Accept ‘Bloody’ Art
21 minutes ago Turkey Says Purchase of Russian Missiles 'Not a Concern' for U.S.
1 hour ago Since Import Ban, Russia Has Destroyed More Than 16,000 Tons of Food
Moscow
Weekend in Moscow: Markets, Art and Hopscotch
Moscow
50 Shades of Russian Flirtation
Moscow
A Weekend in Italy — In the Center of Moscow
Moscow
Moscow City Hall Allows Opposition March in Defense of Internet Freedom
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Gogol Falls Off Central Moscow Landmark

July 25, 2017 — 11:11
— Update: 19:23
July 25, 2017 — 11:11
— Update: 19:23
Most Read
Opinion
In Siemens Turbines Scandal, Russia Has Most to Lose (Op-ed)
Russia
How the Gulag Lives On in Russia's Prison Economy (Op-ed)
Russia
Math Lecturer Dmitry Bogatov Placed Under House Arrest
Russia
Young Russians Show Their Love for New York
Arkhnadzor / Facebook

A sculpture of Russian writer Nikolai Gogol has fallen from a building in central Moscow famous for its stucco depictions of Russian literary figures. "Gogol has crumbled," the non-profit movement Archnadzor wrote on Facebook on Monday. 

The fractured pieces of the statue have been gathered by locals for safekeeping, the post said.

Archnadzor, a volunteer organization that advocates for the preservation of historical monuments, said the crumbling statue was evidence of the authorities’ disregard for protecting historical landmarks.

“For years, the authorities have remained deaf to appeals to facilitate the urgent restoration of this monument which has historical significance,” the group said on Facebook.

The neoclassical building, known as the Broido House or House of Writers, was built in 1907 by the architect Nikolai Zherikhov. Alexander Pushkin and Leo Tolstoy featured alongside the stucco frieze of Gogol.

From Soviet TV Icon to Abandoned Landmark
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+