Moscow Upbeat About Putin-Trump Meeting at G20
Duma Chairman Volodin Launches Disciplinary Campaign Against Slackers
Opportunity Knocking
'Godfather' of Russian Internet Nossik Dies of Heart Attack

July 9, 2017 — 11:47
— Update: 13:08
July 9, 2017 — 11:47
— Update: 13:08
Anton Nossik Aleksandr Plyushchev / Wikicommons

Anton Nossik, a Russian Internet entrepreneur who is often referred to as the godfather of the Russian Internet, died on Saturday night.

Nossik, 51, was with friends at a dacha when he suffered a sudden heart attack during the night of July 9, his wife confirmed to RT on Sunday. A prominent public figure and blogger, the news of Nossik's death was met with shock on social media.  

"It's impossible to believe," opposition politician Ilya Yashin wrote on Twitter. "Rest in peace, my friend."

"The biggest help right now is not to heckle his family," media entrepeneur Damyan Kudryavtsev, a close acquaintance of Nossik, wrote on Facebook."The time and place of his funeral will be announced later."

Penned In: 'Godfather' of Russian Internet Anton Nossik Faces Prison

Nossik was a widely respected media entrepreneur and a prolific blogger, often writing posts that were critical of the government. 

He was charged with inciting hatred for an online post "warmly welcoming" Russian air strikes in Syria in April last year. Prosecutors had asked for a two-year prison sentence for Nossik's post on his blog, titled "Erase Syria From the Face of the Earth," but he eventually got away with a fine.

In the post, released the day after Russia started military operations in the country, Nossik compared Syria to Nazi Germany.

