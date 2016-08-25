Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
5 minutes ago Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
1 hour ago Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
1 hour ago Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud
Moscow
August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition
Moscow
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
Moscow
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Moscow
Hostage Situation at Moscow Bank Ends Peacefully

Getting Wet the Russian Way

Aug. 25 2016 — 16:32
— Update: 15:06
By Michele A. Berdy
Aug. 25 2016 — 16:32
— Update: 15:06
By Michele A. Berdy
m.berdy@imedia.ru
@micheleberdy
Most Read
World
Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
Russia
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
World
Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Russia
Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Andrei Makhonin / Vedomosti

Мокрый: wet

This is not one of Moscow’s really wet summers — the ones when your umbrella never really dries out and you live in your wellies — but we’ve had a good dose of spectacular thunderstorms and record-breaking downpours. That means that you probably got caught in the rain — and you didn’t just get wet, you got drenched.

Because you are human, you will want to describe your wet misfortune as expressively as you can to your significant other. Here, Russian is weak on verbs, but rich in adverbial phrases.

The basic “I got drenched” verb pair is промокать / промокнуть (to become thoroughly wet). You use the first part of the pair (imperfective) when you’re talking about the process. Он стал промокать (He began to get really wet.) Промокнуть (perfective) is the one you use when you’re already sopping wet. Начался дождь, ветер, мы все промокли (The rain began, the wind blew up, and we all got soaked.)

Now, that’s not too satisfying, is it? You’re not going to get tea and sympathy from “я промок.” Add an adverbial phrase, like насквозь (all the way through): Дождь хлынул, и я промокла насквозь (The clouds opened and I was drenched through and through). Or до нитки (to every last thread): Очень скоро мы промокли до нитки (Very soon our clothes were sopping wet.) Or even deeper, до костей (down to your bones), although English doesn’t let you go that far: Он попал в грозу и промок до костей (He got caught in a storm and was soaked to the skin.)

In Russian, your eyes can also get wet: У отца промокли глаза, но лишь на мгновение (My father’s eyes filled with tears, but for just an instant.) Or you can wet something intentionally: Она промокала своё лицо влажной губкой (She moistened her face with a damp sponge.)

The other way of getting wet in Russian is from the inside out: потеть (to sweat). You can use the same verb for getting soaked: Было жарко, низкорослые болотные деревца тени давали немного, гимнастёрки промокли от пота (It was hot, the low swampy trees didn’t give much shade, and the soldiers’ shirts were drenched with sweat.)

In English, when you are wet and bedraggled, you look like a drowned rat. In Russian, you are мокрый, как мышь (wet as a mouse). No one seems to have a good explanation for the origins of the wet mouse simile, unless you believe that mice sweat a lot while running on their wheel. In any case, the expression means being drenched in sweat either due to illness or hard work. У неё держалась температура, и она лежала мокрая, как мышь (She had a fever that wouldn’t break and lay in bed, soaked with sweat.) Он колол дрова, пришёл мокрый, как мышь (He cut firewood and came home drenched in sweat.)

Sweating is often a metaphor for working hard: Они заставляли президентскую команду попотеть (They really made the president’s team sweat and toil.) Работать до седьмого пота (work until the seventh sweat) is an odd expression in which the number seven really just means “a lot”: Одни спину гнут, работают до седьмого пота, а другие, выходит, живут за их счёт (Some do back-breaking labor, work until they are covered in sweat, while others, it turns out, live off them.)

Ain’t that the truth. Wet rodents of the world — unite!

Michele A. Berdy is a Moscow-based translator and interpreter, author of “The Russian Word’s Worth,” a collection of her columns.

Related
Moscow
Rain, Rain, Go Away, Come Again Another Day
Moscow
Stocking Up on Character, or a Multi-Purpose Russian Word
Moscow
Human or Humane? More Fun with Russian Paronyms
Moscow
A Little Bit of Fazil Iskander
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

5 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in ...

5 minutes ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

1 hour ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

1 hour ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

2 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

4 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

4 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

5 minutes ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

1 hour ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

1 hour ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

5 minutes ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

1 hour ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

1 hour ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud
21 hours ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
21 hours ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of officials like Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin, drug tsar Viktor Ivanov, and others. The list of retired “friends” will only get longer. They ...

Print edition — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

1 hour ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

1 hour ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

1 hour ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

1 hour ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

1 hour ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

1 hour ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

3 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

see more

3 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of ...

3 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

New issue — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russia Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
3 days, 23 hours ago
The flame for the 2016 Summer Olympics was extinguished in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, symbolizing the end of the Games. Russia finished fourth ...

2 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

4 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

4 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the ...

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would create a new, independent internet backbone, physically separate from the country’s preexisting internet and public telecommunications systems, Patrushev wrote.

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would create a new, independent internet backbone, physically separate from the country’s preexisting internet and public telecommunications systems, Patrushev wrote.

20 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko flaunted his country's agricultural output during a recent visit from American actor Steven Seagal.

20 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
The Russian Airborne Troops (VDV) have refused to help finish building St. Petersburg’s World Cup Stadium, the TASS ...

20 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko flaunted his country's agricultural output during a recent visit from American actor Steven Seagal.

20 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
The Russian Airborne Troops (VDV) have refused to help finish building St. Petersburg’s World Cup Stadium, the TASS ...

2 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Russian President Vladimir Putin the “grand godfather of this global brand of ...

4 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
Six Russian athletes have appealed the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to judge their entry to this year's Paralympic ...
6 days ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
Our 1991: Why the World Risks Repeating Russia's Post-Soviet Nightmare
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
6 days ago

Toxic nationalism and pack instincts undid the 1991 democratic revolution. Today, the same forces are at play far beyond Russia’s borders.

20 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

21 hours ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'

21 hours ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness

22 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs

22 hours ago

Russia Spending $150M Monthly on Syria Mercenaries – Report

23 hours ago

Russia to Hold Paralympic Games for Banned Athletes
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
1 day ago
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating ...
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
1 day ago
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week ...
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
1 day ago
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey

With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing to develop a competitive national hockey ...

Most Read

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+