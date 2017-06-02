Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day
3 hours ago Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin
22 hours ago Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
Moscow
From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival
Moscow
It's a Small World: Children in Moscow
Moscow
Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas
Moscow
After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day
3 hours ago Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin
22 hours ago Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

Get Out of Town

7 Great Festivals Outside Moscow This Summer

June 2, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 13:31
By Andrei Muchnik
June 2, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 13:31
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Moscow
Get Out of Town
Russia
Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban
Opinion
Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)
Moscow
From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival
Platonov Festival

Fresh air, warm weather, music and art – summer and festivals go hand-in-hand. In the second part of our two-part guide to festivals this summer, we round up the top open-air music and arts events outside Moscow.

June 2-June 14 

Platonov Festival 

Voronezh 

Named after Soviet writer and poet Andrei Platonov, who was born and lived much of his life in Voronezh, Platonov Festival was launched seven years ago to support projects based on the writer’s works. One of this year’s highlights is the opera “Birthplace of Electricity,” which will premiere at the festival’s opening (June 2). International participants this year include theaters from Argentina, Hungary and Israel. Some events are free of charge and open to the public, like the famous street theater parade. There’s also a book fair, an ethnic music festival in the city park and several exhibitions. http://en.platonovfest.com

Tolstoy Weekend
Tolstoy Weekend Yasnaya Polyana

June 9-11 

Tolstoy Weekend 

Yasnaya Polyana, Tula Region

This year, Tolstoy Weekend will be held from June 9-11, during the days when the Yasnaya Polyana museum-estate marks its anniversary. As the estate of Leo Tolstoy, the most famous Russian writer of all time, Yasnaya Polyana has had a long connection with theater. The highlight of the festival will be Green Stick, an immersive journey performance by Moscow’s LIQUID theater and actors from the nearby city of Tula, which will cover the entire territory of Yasnaya Polyana. Although most theater productions at the festival are based on the works of Leo Tolstoy, there will be exceptions. Dmitry Brusnikin’s Workshop will present Stories of History, a series of performances devoted to the role of the individual in history, a question raised repeatedly by Tolstoy in his novels. http://tolstoyweekend.ru

Art-Ovrag
Art-Ovrag Art-Ovrag

June 16-18 

Art-Ovrag 

Vyksa, Nizhny Novgorod region 

Art-Ovrag (Art Ravine), the largest city art festival outside Moscow with more than 10,000 visitors, will be held in June in Vyksa, 360 kilometers east of Moscow. For seven years Vyksa has been turned into a different city during the festival: visually, culturally and socially. Art-Ovrag has also been involving more and more locals in its activities. This year’s highlight is a unique park drifting on water, with art objects by French land artist Jean-Philippe PoiréeVille and Russian artist Leonid Tishkov, recent winner of the Innovation award as artist of the year, as well architects from the Wowhaus bureau and others. Street artist Misha Most will present the world’s largest graffiti work, covering about 10,000 square meters, while up-and-coming director Yury Muravitsky will be responsible for theatrical performances. There will also be workshops and lectures on urban studies, contemporary art, photography, molecular cuisine and a special program for children. http://artovrag-fest.ru

Alfa Future People
Alfa Future People Alfa Future People

July 7-9 

Alfa Future People 

Nizhny Novgorod Region 

For a fourth year in a row, Alfa Future People will take place at a secret airport on the banks of the Volga, near the town of Bolshoye Kozino, a half-hour train ride from Nizhny Novgorod. The headliners are GusGus, an electronic band from Reykjavík, one of the few Icelandic musicians of global renown after Bjork. Also on the bill are Infected Mushroom, a dub-step duo from Israel and frequent visitor to Russia, and Pendulum, an Australian/British drum and bass and electronic rock band. The Russian music scene will be represented by both heavyweights, such as Mujuice, as well as relative newcomers like Soul Surfers from Nizhny Novgorod and the Kito Jempere Live Band from St. Petersburg. http://afp.ru

GusGus - Airwaves GusGus/YouTube
STEREOLETO
STEREOLETO STEREOLETO

July 7-9 

STEREOLETO 

St. Petersburg 

STEREOLETO (Stereo Summer) will once again take place on Yelagin Island, one of the outer islands of the Neva delta. The whole island is a park with a royal palace as its main attraction. The headliner is U.N.K.L.E., a British band that has gone through so many incarnations, its style is rather hard to define. U.N.K.L.E. is planning to release a new album titled “The Road” and the St. Petersburg concert is part of a tour to support it. There’s also General Elektriks from France, which plays a mix of indie rock, jazz and electronica, as well as Griby, a Ukrainian pop sensation whose song “Tayet Lyod” is breaking all records for a Russian-language song on YouTube. http://bestfest.ru/en

UNKLE - The Road (feat. ESKA) UNKLEVEVO/YouTube
Archstoyanie
Archstoyanie Archstoyanie

July 21-23 

Archstoyanie 

Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga Region 

The Archstoyanie Festival has been taking place near the village of Nikola-Lenivets in the Kaluga region, 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow, for more than a decade. The theme of the 12th edition of this international festival of landscape objects is “How to Live?” Founded by Nikolai Polissky, one of the leading land artists in Russia, Archstoyanie showcases the latest achievements in architecture and land art. This year the participants will include Recycle Group, one of the artists at the Russia Pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale, as well as Alexander Brodsky, famous for his “paper architecture.” NII (Nauka i Iskusstvo), the team behind a trendy electronic club of the same name, will curate the music program. http://arch.stoyanie.ru

Present Perfect Festival
Present Perfect Festival Present Perfect Festival

July 28-30 

Present Perfect Festival 

St. Petersburg 

Only three years old, the Present Perfect Festival (PPF) has already made a name for itself as an authority on Russia’s electronic music scene. Taking place at the sprawling Street Art Museum, a relatively new and trendy venue, the festival looks like the set of a sci-fi film. This season, the museum’s exhibition focuses on the centenary of the Russian Revolution in 1917. Big international names will play the main stage on July 29, including The Black Madonna from the U.S., Ben UFO and Daniel Avery from the UK, as well as Atom TM x Tobias from Denmark. The organizers have also announced several parallel events that will take place over the weekend.http:// runited.ru/ppf/2017

The Black Madonna Boiler Room/YouTube
Related
Moscow
Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge
Moscow
Leveldva: Brave New World
Moscow
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Russia
Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT

1 day ago

RT is often accused of being a propaganda agency, but a culture of secrecy has made insider accounts difficult to come by. The Moscow Times spoke with several sources to get a rare glimpse inside.

2 hours ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

3 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

22 hours ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

1 day ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

1 day ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

1 day ago

Russia Expels Estonian and Moldovan Diplomats

2 hours ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

3 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

22 hours ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

2 hours ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

3 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

22 hours ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban

The group has pinned its hopes on an appeal submitted to Russia’s Supreme Court on May 20.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban

The group has pinned its hopes on an appeal submitted to Russia’s Supreme Court on May 20.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban

The group has pinned its hopes on an appeal submitted to Russia’s Supreme Court on May 20.

Cinema

Divorce French Style

Martin Bourboulon directs a sequel to his 2015 comedy “Daddy or Mommy” with the same cast and crew.

Fri. Jun. 02 Wed. Jun. 07
Formula Kino City
10:25 p.m.

Two years have passed. After messing up their separation, the Leroys seem to be successfully coping with their divorce. But the appearance of two new lovers in the lives of Vincent and Florence will spark a new crisis. The match between the two ex-Leroys gets underway again. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

3 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

22 hours ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

20 hours ago
By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer

Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)

By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer
20 hours ago

You’re probably expecting a chat about the hurricane that tried to flatten Moscow—likely an answer to Mike Pence’s prayers. But no.

Print edition — yesterday

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm

21 hours ago

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

21 hours ago

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ballet based on the life of Rudolph Nureyev.

21 hours ago

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

21 hours ago

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ballet based on the life of Rudolph Nureyev.

21 hours ago

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

21 hours ago

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ballet based on the life of Rudolph Nureyev.

It's a Small World: Children in Moscow

22 hours ago
June 1 is the International Day for Protection of Children, when more than 50 countries across the world honor their younger generations.

1 day ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

1 day, 3 hours ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

1 day, 3 hours ago

Russia Expels Estonian and Moldovan Diplomats

22 hours ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

see more

22 hours ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

1 day ago

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't warned.

22 hours ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

New issue — yesterday

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm
1 day ago
By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras

France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour

By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras
1 day ago

In Versailles, Putin listened sternly to Macron’s moral lesson about Ukraine and human rights in Chechnya, said little, and looked impatient to ...

1 day ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians

1 day ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

1 day ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

2 days ago

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

2 days ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

2 days ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

Fri. Jun. 02

More events
Tango Metropolis Dance Company: Tango Show Dance
Gandini Juggling: 4x4: Ephemeral Architecture Dance
Beat Film: Liberation Day Cinema
Beat Film: To Stay Alive: A Method Cinema
Alexander Morozov: Simple Things Exhibition
We Play Schiller Theater

1 day ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians

1 day ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

1 day ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

2 days ago

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

2 days ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

2 days ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

1 day ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

1 day ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

1 day ago

Russia Expels Estonian and Moldovan Diplomats

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

1 day ago
A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't warned.

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

1 day ago
City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition ...

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

1 day ago
A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Opera

Madame Butterfly

Wed. Jul. 19 Wed. Jul. 19
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Puccini’s opera staged by Lyudmila Nalyotova. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition program.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

Most Read

Get Out of Town

Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban

Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+