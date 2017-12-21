Get a Buzz On at Moscow's Electronic Music Scene
The electronic scene has been making a comeback in Moscow in the past couple of years, and there are plenty of clubs where you can dance
As you begin to plan your Moscow holiday, you may need some help with the club scene. Here are the best, hottest, most popular clubs for electronic music.
Propaganda
This club has been around since the 1990s and it still attracts a crowd every weekend. It’s been hosting great DJs from all over the world and offers music of different styles every night. Propaganda — called “propka” by insiders —is famous for its Sunday-night gay parties. There’s also great and inexpensive food.
7 Bolshoy Zlatoustinsky Pereulok.Metro Lubyanka. +7 (495) 624 5732. propagandamoscow.com
Squat ¾
Squat ¾ now occupies the building that used to house the Central Baths. Located in its basement, Squat ¾ is all about gothic interiors and bohemian atmosphere. Apart from regular techno parties and a bar, Squat ¾ has a Greek cafe, a barber shop and a concept clothing store.
3 Teatralny Proyezd, Bldg. 4. Metro Teatralnaya, Lubyanka. +7 (967 ) 162 6062. facebook.com/squat3.4
Pluton
A resident of Artplay, Pluton opened its doors just a couple of months ago. Located in an abandoned industrial building, it’s all white tile and high ceilings. It has a very DIY, cozy feel to it, but they still throw a mean electronic party or a live concert.
8A Nizhnyaya Syromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. +7 (903) 254 2669. facebook.com/plutonplace
Rodnya
One of the veterans on the techno scene, Rodnya’s located on the top floor of one of the Artplay complex buildings. In the summer, clubbers dance right into dawn on the roof terrace, but the partying doesn’t stop in winter. Come here for one of the resident DJ parties or bands touring from abroad.
10 Nizhnyaya Syromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 7. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. +7 (925) 003 5590. facebook.com/RODNYA
Aglomerat
Aglomerat is located in what used to be part of the Mars factory. Its bare concrete space is the perfect setting for a dystopian film. Aglomerat started by hosting one-off events, but it has now switched to evenings of DJs from Russia and abroad and occasional live concerts.
3 Kostomarovsky Pereulok, Bldg. 12. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. +7 (968) 450 8760. facebook.com/aglomeratpromo