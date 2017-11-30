News
German Film Festival Opens in Moscow

Nov 30, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 13:57
By Andreas Rossbach
Nov 30, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 13:57
By Andreas Rossbach
Actors Diane Kruger and Numan Acar in "In the Fade" ("Aus dem Nichts"), this year's German Oscar nomination. "Aus dem Nichts"

If you love German cinema, this is your lucky week. The German Film Festival, now in its 16th year, has brought a baker’s dozen of new films to Moscow film lovers. Organized by German Film, a national center for the promotion of German films worldwide, the program was put together with a jury of Russian film professionals and critics, who selected a wide cross-section of films that should appeal to every movie-goer.

Supported by Cool Connections, a group which helps to organize various film festivals and special screenings in Moscow and abroad, the German Film Festival will showcase 13 full-length films, including two documentaries and one film for families and children. Additionally, the event "Next Generation Short Tiger 2017" will show a selection of short films by young German film school graduates and filmmakers. Two episodes of “Berlin Babylon,” a television drama series, will also be presented in a special event during the festival. All films are shown in the original language with Russian subtitles.

One of the program highlights is this year´s German Oscar submission, “In the Fade” (translated into English from German “Aus dem Nichts”) by Turkish-German director Fatih Akin. Akin told a journalist from the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that he was "in a very fatalistic phase" when he wrote the script, and indeed, the film is darkly emotional and fast-paced.

German-American actress Diane Kruger won the Cannes Film Festival’s best actress award for her role as a woman who loses her family to a terrorist attack. The film chronicles her character’s evolution from grieving mother to active agent of retribution, battling insensitive law enforcement, a brutal court system, and the neo-Nazis accused of carrying out the vicious crime against her family. It will be shown at 9:30 p.m. on Thurs. Nov. 30.

The film festival will be held until Dec. 5 at the Formula Kino Gorizont. For more information about the films and schedule, see the Cool Connections site.

Cinema

Formula Kino Gorizont

+7 (499) 795 3795
21/10 Komsomolsky Prospekt
Frunzenskaya

