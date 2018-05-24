What to Expect From the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (Op-ed)

The dominant theme at SPIEF will be: "keep doing what you're doing, just do it better."

Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

The great and the good are meeting on Thursday in Russia’s northern capital for the annual flagship investment summit, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). But the agenda this year may be more political than at any time since the event was launched in 1997. Sanctions and Iran Tensions with the West have reached a crescendo with multiple crises setting Russia at loggerheads with its Western partners: The Sergei Skripal poisoning case in London; new sanctions imposed by the United States in April; the Western allies' bombing of Syria. And the grinding low-watt war in Ukraine’s eastern provinces. All these issues have had a caustic effect on Russia’s relations with the rest of the developed world. And they are high on the agenda at SPIEF too. The headline guests this year are French President Emmanuel Macron and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who are both in town to broker deals, make peace and counter Washington’s decisions to reimpose sanctions on Iran and launch a trade war by hiking import tariffs. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was just in Sochi a week earlier on much the same mission.

As a measure of how complicated these geopolitical dynamics have become, the West suddenly finds itself in a de facto alliance with Russia against the United States over these issues. And that’s even before any of the issues that were topping the agenda last year have been solved. President Vladimir Putin must be lapping up the confusion as his tough man stance has been exonerated. The first round of sanctions imposed in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea was supposed to hobble the economy and force Moscow to change its ways. They have had the opposite effect of entrenching Putin who has skillfully played the “fortress Russia” card to shore up his base. In the March presidential elections, Putin won a historic victory, even after counting out the dummy votes statisticians claim the state stuffed into ballot boxes. Spending spree The meat and potatoes of the St. Petersburg forum, however, is not the politics, but fixing the Russian economy. Following Putin’s re-election in March for his fourth and theoretically final term in office, the government has been reformed and tasked with making a “breakthrough” in the quality of life for the people. To do this, the Kremlin is proposing to spend upwards of 8 trillion rubles ($130 billion) on the social sphere, investment and technology to upgrade the economy and bring back prosperity. Putin laid out the blueprint in his state-of-the-nation speech in January and followed through immediately after his inauguration by signing off on a new set of so-called May decrees that set ambitious targets for the federal and regional governments. The decree sets a number of ambitious goals; becoming a top-5 world economy, halving the poverty rate and increasing natural population growth to meet demographic needs. Russia has just spent five years in a military cul-de-sac. Putin anticipated the standoff with the West, and from 2013 sacrificed Russia’s prosperity to spend every spare penny on re-equipping the military.

