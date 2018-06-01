News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
June 01 2018 - 12:06

Gem of the Urals: Souvenirs from Yekaterinburg

The many things to bring back home

Legion-Media

You’ll ﬁnd plenty of options when it comes to souvenir shopping in Yekaterinburg. The city in the Urals specializes in jewelry, so be sure to pick something up to bring home for your special someone.

Jewelry and gems

Yekaterinburg is the largest city in the Urals and, thanks to the region’s extensive mineral and metal deposits, it is the place in Russia to shop for jewelry. Stop in the store Yuline to surprise someone special back home. In Yekaterinburg, artisans use their natural riches for a whole host of other items that you can take home with you not just jewelry.

The stone that you will see the most, which is synonymous with the city, is malachite. At Symphony of Gifts you will be confronted with row after row of this elegant green stone, crafted into everything from business card holders to backgammon sets to entire dioramas containing various stones. In addition to malachite, you can ﬁnd many of the same items made out of jasper, serpentine and bronze. While you’re here, also take a look at the offerings made from the more baggage-friendly birch bark; sure to be popular is a cognac holder in the shape of a cannon.

Ceramics

Hailingiling from a town not far to the north of the city is a traditional style of pottery-making known as Tavolozhskaya ceramics. This homey-looking earthenware (reddish-brown hued, lightly painted) is perfect for serving stews and other hearty meals. You can ﬁnd these at any souvenir store, though for the best selection, the main factory (which is still located in the town where the ceramics originated) has an outlet in Yekaterinburg.

Legion-Media

Porcelain

For a slightly more reﬁned table service, you might want to consider investing in Systersky porcelain. This porcelain combines the whimsy of a 6-year-old’s imaginary tea party with the relaxed elegance of a 19th-century provincial estate, and you can ﬁnd anything from gnome statuettes to a set of plates commemorating the members of Nicholas II’s family (they were executed in Yekaterinburg). The factory outlet is located in the city.

Honey

Perhaps one of the few culinary spheres where Russian gourmands broke ground before the West is honey. At Honey Shop you can ﬁnd the best natural honey from all around the Urals to bring back to even the most implacable food snob. There are as many varieties and colors as there are types of pollen-bearing plants, so make sure to try a bunch to ﬁnd your favorite.

For the football fans

Yekaterinburg is also home to FC Ural, which plays in Russia’s premier league. You can ﬁnd their orange, black and white apparel at their outlet in Greenwich Mall, which is also home to a number of Western stores.

Legion-Media

Getting there

Symphony of gifts

Proletarskaya Ulitsa, 11 Metro Dinamo present-ekat.ru

Yuline, greenwich mall

Ulitsa 8 Marta, 46 Metro Geologicheskaya uline.me

Tavtavolozhskaya ceramics

Ulitsa Chelyuskintsev, 60 Metro Dinamo tavolgatur.ru

Systersky porcelain

Ulitsa Lenina, 22 Metro 1905 Ploshchad farfor-sysert.ru

Honey shop

Ulitsa Vikulova 37/1 +7 (343) 205 1635

FC Ural shop, greenwich mall

Ulitsa 8 Marta, 46 Metro Geologicheskaya shop.fc-ural.ru

