Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.
7 hours ago Ukraine Says It's Drawn Up the Paperwork to Ban Russia's Eurovision Contestant
7 hours ago Putin Posthumously Honors Russian Journalists Killed in 1991 Yugoslav Wars
Meanwhile…
A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.
Moscow
Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10
Moscow
St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish
Moscow
You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.
7 hours ago Ukraine Says It's Drawn Up the Paperwork to Ban Russia's Eurovision Contestant
7 hours ago Putin Posthumously Honors Russian Journalists Killed in 1991 Yugoslav Wars

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

Leading art museum’s new project promotes work from outside Moscow

March 20, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: 21:45
By Andrei Muchnik
March 20, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: 21:45
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Russia
A Tribute to the Creator of Russia’s Iconic Off-Road Lada
Moscow
Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice
Russia
Death of a Rocketman: Who Was Vladimir Evdokimov?
World
Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands
‘Golden Self-Portrait’ by Moscow actionist Anatoly Osmolovsky. He is now regarded as one of the authorities in Russian contemporary art. Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

In under 10 years, the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art has achieved a remarkable feat. Not only has it become one of the city’s top venues for cutting-edge exhibitions, it has acquired the trappings of a real institution, with its own archive, library, educational program and research department. 

Now it is attempting to cement its place in the big league by launching an ambitious project that aims to show that Garage is in tune with developments on the art scene in Russia’s regions as well as in the international arena. 

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home in Gorky Park in 2015. The Triennial’s slogan is “Discover Russia as you’ve never seen it,” and the six curators behind it, led by the commissioner Kate Fowle, have prepared a surprisingly thorough review of Russian contemporary art. 

While the event is not the first of its kind in the Russian capital, what sets Garage’s exhibition apart from the Moscow Biennale, the Moscow Biennale of Young Art and the Moscow Biennale of Street Art is that it focuses strictly on Russian art. 

Russian collectors have been making big waves on the art scene in recent years, but contemporary art from the country remains under-promoted and is barely represented at major fairs such as Basel Art or Frieze. With the high profile and international connections of its owners, the power couple of Roman Abramovich and Daria Zhukova, Garage is in a perfect position to remedy that situation. 

As part of the selection process, the curators went to 40 cities and met with 200 artists aged 19-69. A total of 68 artists were selected to present their works in various media, from painting and sculpture to video, installation and conceptual works. Most of the works were created in the last five years. 

Andrei Miziano, one of the six curators, said the research team was surprised to discover that many artists prefer not to move to Moscow, but would rather “stay and work with local materials connected to their hometowns, their history and peculiarities.” 

Anton Belov, Garage’s director, says that the ambitious venture started life as “an idea to do a regular project about Russian contemporary art.” 

“We realized that we can’t do it every year, because the research is quite lengthy and complex and requires regular travel around the country,” he says. “That’s how we decided to do this project once every three years and then prepare for the next one.” 

Belov is keen to stress that the Triennial is different from other reviews of Russian contemporary art: “It’s not desktop research, when curators only talk to artists over the phone or when they come to Moscow on a business trip. Our curators have actually gone into the field,” he says. 

The project was first conceived in late 2015 when Belov and his team started thinking about the format for the exhibit, which they aimed at presenting Russian art to both domestic and international audiences. 

“We wanted to make this project interesting and comprehensive, but didn’t want to exhibit the artists as representatives of particular regions, because in our opinion, that would be detrimental to the artworks themselves,” he says. 

“We didn’t want to say: ‘That’s what the region is like and that’s the kind of art made there.’ We wanted to determine several vectors of development and unite the artists along those lines.” 

 The “vectors,” or categories, discovered and defined by the curators include “Personal Mythologies,” “Fidelity to Space,” “Common Language,” “Street Morphology” and others.

Alexandra Paperno’s ‘Suspense’ triptych is displayed under the theme of ‘Common Language.’
Alexandra Paperno’s ‘Suspense’ triptych is displayed under the theme of ‘Common Language.’ Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

Alexandra Paperno, a Moscow-based, New York-trained artist, presented her work “Suspense”—a series of three paintings originally painted for a group exhibition at VDNKh in 2015—as part of the “Common Language” category since she didn’t have enough time to make new works for the exhibition. 

“My work process is quite slow,” she explains. “I suggested to curator Snezhana Krasteva that the three paintings of empty rooms called ‘Suspense’ would fit the idea perfectly and she agreed.” 

“Pushkinskaya Ulitsa, 2013” is a series of paintings depicting the walls of several buildings on a street in artist Kirill Garshin’s hometown of Voronezh. 

“The series on one hand shows how all cities are similar, at the same time as expressing affection for one’s hometown,” says Garshin. He describes his work, which was chosen for the “Fidelity to Space” category, as challenging the traditional picture-postcard associations that a city has for tourists. 

Not all of the works on show as part of the Triennial are in the Garage building itself, with those categorized under “Street Morphology” exhibited in Gorky Park. St. Petersburg artist Alexander Shishkin-Hokusai’s cardboard cutouts adorn the roof of the museum’s now abandoned temporary building, while Moscow’s Kirill Kto has sprayed a mural over an administrative building by the Krymsky Most bridge.

Exhibition

Garage Triennale of Contemporary Russian Art

Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
Mar. 10 to May. 14
Read more


Related
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow
Moscow
Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters
Moscow
Ladies' Man
Moscow
Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

Court Revokes License of One of Russia's Best Private Universities

8 hours ago

An arbitration court revokes the licence of European University at St. Petersburg, upholding a decision by the Federal Service for Supervision in Education.

3 hours ago

A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.

7 hours ago

Ukraine Says It's Drawn Up the Paperwork to Ban Russia's Eurovision Contestant

7 hours ago

Putin Posthumously Honors Russian Journalists Killed in 1991 Yugoslav Wars

9 hours ago

Arkhangelsk Rolls Out Hardwood Walkways Over Muddy Snow Ahead of Putin Visit

10 hours ago

For Russia, Donetsk and Luhansk passport holders are still Ukrainian citizens

12 hours ago

Russians Happier Than They Look, UN Study Shows

3 hours ago

A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.

7 hours ago

Ukraine Says It's Drawn Up the Paperwork to Ban Russia's Eurovision Contestant

7 hours ago

Putin Posthumously Honors Russian Journalists Killed in 1991 Yugoslav Wars

3 hours ago

A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.

7 hours ago

Ukraine Says It's Drawn Up the Paperwork to Ban Russia's Eurovision Contestant

7 hours ago

Putin Posthumously Honors Russian Journalists Killed in 1991 Yugoslav Wars

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Death of a Rocketman: Who Was Vladimir Evdokimov?

The death of a former space agency chief in a pre-trial detention cell may have been a contract killing, investigators say.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Death of a Rocketman: Who Was Vladimir Evdokimov?

The death of a former space agency chief in a pre-trial detention cell may have been a contract killing, investigators say.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Death of a Rocketman: Who Was Vladimir Evdokimov?

The death of a former space agency chief in a pre-trial detention cell may have been a contract killing, investigators say.

Theater

Beware of Elves!

New detective for kids

Tue. Mar. 21 Sun. Apr. 16
Theater of Nations
12:00 p.m.; 03:00 p.m.

Interactive detective show for kids from Maria Litvinova and Vyacheslav Ignatov. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

A Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.

7 hours ago

Ukraine Says It's Drawn Up the Paperwork to Ban Russia's Eurovision Contestant

7 hours ago

Putin Posthumously Honors Russian Journalists Killed in 1991 Yugoslav Wars

14 hours ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

New Friends: Russia and Japan Are Finding Common Ground

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
14 hours ago

Despite territorial disputes and an unresolved peace treaty, more unites Russia and Japan than divides.

Print edition — 5 days ago

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

A Tribute to the Creator of Russia’s Iconic Off-Road Lada

5 hours ago
The Lada Niva has been used by law enforcement agencies, emergency services and the military in multiple countries across the world.

9 hours ago

Arkhangelsk Rolls Out Hardwood Walkways Over Muddy Snow Ahead of Putin Visit

10 hours ago

For Russia, Donetsk and Luhansk passport holders are still Ukrainian citizens

12 hours ago

Russians Happier Than They Look, UN Study Shows

1 day ago

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

1 day ago

From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice this year as the annual festival brings the best of contemporary Irish cinema to Russia.

1 day ago

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

1 day ago

From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice this year as the annual festival brings the best of contemporary Irish cinema to Russia.

1 day ago

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

1 day ago

From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice this year as the annual festival brings the best of contemporary Irish cinema to Russia.

3 days ago

Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees

A group of lawyers from Warsaw traveled to the Belarusian border on Friday in a bid to secure legal assistance to Chechen asylum seekers facing off against Polish officials.

see more

3 days ago

Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees

A group of lawyers from Warsaw traveled to the Belarusian border on Friday in a bid to secure legal assistance to Chechen asylum seekers facing off against Polish officials.

3 days ago

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

Reports that Russia will cut 25 percent of its 2017 defense budget give the impression that Moscow has given up on military rearmament. ...

3 days ago

Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees

A group of lawyers from Warsaw traveled to the Belarusian border on Friday in a bid to secure legal assistance to Chechen asylum seekers facing off against Polish officials.

New issue — 5 days ago

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
3 days ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
3 days ago

It was 2014, and Vladimir Putin was in poor form. His approval rating had fallen by 20 percent three years earlier, when ...

13 hours ago

Opposition Politician Alexei Navalny Doused in Green Dye at Campaign Event

3 days ago

Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

3 days ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

3 days ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

3 days ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

3 days ago

Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

Tue. Mar. 21

More events
True Stories of Women, Men and Gods Theater
Beryozka Dance Ensemble Dance
Russian National Orchestra, conductor Mikhail Pletnyov Concert
Pavel Kiselyov: New Message Exhibition
Crash and Burn Cinema
L’Argent Cinema

13 hours ago

Opposition Politician Alexei Navalny Doused in Green Dye at Campaign Event

3 days ago

Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

3 days ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

3 days ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

3 days ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

3 days ago

Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

9 hours ago

Arkhangelsk Rolls Out Hardwood Walkways Over Muddy Snow Ahead of Putin Visit

10 hours ago

For Russia, Donetsk and Luhansk passport holders are still Ukrainian citizens

12 hours ago

Russians Happier Than They Look, UN Study Shows

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

3 days ago
Reports that Russia will cut 25 percent of its 2017 defense budget give the impression that Moscow has given up on military rearmament. ...

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

3 days ago
It’s that time of year again when we need to ...

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

3 days ago
Reports that Russia will cut 25 percent of its 2017 defense budget give the impression that Moscow has ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Theater

Chapayev and Pustota

Fri. Mar. 31 Fri. Mar. 31
Praktika
07:00 p.m.

Maxim Didenko stages a new show based on Viktor Pelevin’s novel of the same name. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

It’s that time of year again when we need to fill our glasses with Guinness, dance ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’

For most victims of domestic violence in Russia, self-defense remains the only option — and it ...

Most Read

A Tribute to the Creator of Russia’s Iconic Off-Road Lada

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

Death of a Rocketman: Who Was Vladimir Evdokimov?

Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+