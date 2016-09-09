Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
25 minutes ago Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections
1 hour ago Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage
1 hour ago Uzbekistan Confirms December Elections
Moscow
Listen to a Moscow Street Near You
Moscow
Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
Moscow
A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
Moscow
Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

Ready or not, Moscow’s new overground metro system will be unveiled to the capital on Sept. 10.
Sep. 09 2016 — 16:29
— Update: 17:23
By Matthew Kupfer and Bradley Jardine
Sep. 09 2016 — 16:29
— Update: 17:23
By Matthew Kupfer and Bradley Jardine
Most Read
Russia
Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report
Business
No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova
Russia
Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’
World
Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document
Katerina Lobanova

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity.

This is Ugreshskaya station, part of the new Moscow Central Ring (MCR) overground rail project. Organizationally, the MCR a joint venture of the Moscow metro and Russian Railways. Financially, it is the result of 90 billion rubles ($1.38 billion) of state investment. But less than a week from its launch date, the MCR remains an unfinished project with a fast approaching deadline.

On Sept. 10, City Day in Moscow, high-speed “Lastochka” electric trains are due to begin ferrying passengers around the capital’s periphery, increasing access to parts of the city that were once isolated from the metro system.

Of the new stations, 17 will have metro transfers, and 10 will connect to the city’s network of suburban trains. For the first month, the MCR will be free. Afterwards, the ring will be fully integrated into the metro’s ticketing system and passengers will be able to transfer between the underground and the MCR for free. Developers predict 75 million people will use the line in its first year, rising to 300 million passengers by 2030.

But no one is expecting a completely smooth launch. Although all 31 stations will open, only 11 will be fully completed. Construction will continue for the foreseeable future.

It’s not difficult to understand the urgency of opening the MCR. Used by 9 million people daily, the Moscow metro is one of the world’s busiest and most extensive systems. The MCR is intended to relieve pressure on the metro’s central ring and radial lines and simplify travel between Moscow’s outer suburbs. The government also hopes that public transport’s increased reach will lure drivers off Moscow’s traffic-congested roads.

The MCR will also help “former industrial areas gradually acquire new life,” said Sergei Yakushev, deputy director of Moscow Ring Railways, in an interview with Lenta.ru.


Moscow Central Ring

The transport project faces challenges. The “overground metro” is far from perfectly integrated into the broader metro system. Only five stations have direct, enclosed metro transfers — eight more should be constructed in the next two years — and three MCR stations will connect to metro stations that have not yet been constructed.

The project has suffered criticism. Opposition politician Alexei Navalny drew attention to an incident in which a train was damaged during a test run on the line in July. Probok.net, a crowdsourcing project aimed at improving transport, calculated that only seven MCR stations will have metro transfers requiring passengers to walk fewer than 200 meters, and there will be transfer problems between the MCR and suburban trains.

And Mikhail Blinkin, a transportation expert at the Higher School of Economics, expects that passengers accustomed to the metro’s frequent trains will initially struggle with the longer intervals on the MCR: six minutes during rush hour, and 10-15 minutes at other times. “Muscovites are accustomed to insanely small intervals — 90 seconds between metro trains,” says Blinkin. “After 90 seconds, even 15 minutes seem like a long time.”

But few deny that the importance of the MCR. On his blog, Alexander Shumsky, Probok.net’s director and a candidate for the State Duma, calls it “one of the most important transport events of the year.”

Blinkin considers it a stimulus for people to relocate from expensive central districts within the Garden Ring. “If there’s demand, they will start developing these areas, investment will arrive, and people will want to live there,” he says.

Alexander Chekmaryov, Probok.net deputy director, feels the lines’s flaws limit its utility. “The demand [for the MCR] is real […] If transfers are convenient, the project will be beneficial.”

Related
Moscow
Short Circuit to Blame for Moscow Metro Fire
Russia
Free Bottled Water for Passengers on Scorching Moscow Metro
Russia
Live Music to Take the Stage on Moscow's Metro
Russia
Moscow Opens 200th Metro Station
Greenpeace Says Russian Volunteer Firefighters Attacked

3 hours ago

Volunteer firefighters working for environmental organization Greenpeace have been attacked with knives and stun grenades in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, the group reported. Two activists suffered broken bones in the attack, which took place early ...

25 minutes ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections

1 hour ago

Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan Confirms December Elections

2 hours ago

Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

4 hours ago

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov

5 hours ago

Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

25 minutes ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections

1 hour ago

Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan Confirms December Elections

25 minutes ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections

1 hour ago

Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan Confirms December Elections
1 hour ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Listen to a Moscow Street Near You
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 hour ago

In honor of Moscow’s City Day, here’s a little primer on place names. With just a few rules, you’ll be able to tell what national or professional group lived in a neighborhood, which church stood there, who owned it, and even what the land looked ...

Print edition — yesterday

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

2 hours ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

2 hours ago

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

2 hours ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

2 hours ago

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

2 hours ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

2 hours ago

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

3 hours ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi

The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to be its most adventurous in post-Soviet times. On its schedule are four new productions of opera, one of them a Russian premiere and two others never before staged in Moscow. The theater will also play host to four guest opera troupes from both Russia and abroad.

see more

3 hours ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi

The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to be its most adventurous in post-Soviet times. ...

8 hours ago

No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova

Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As CEO of Vimpelcom, he controlled Beeline, one of the country’s top-two mobile providers. ...

3 hours ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi

The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to be its most adventurous in post-Soviet times. On its schedule are four new productions of opera, one of them a Russian premiere and two others never before staged in Moscow. The theater will ...

New issue — yesterday

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
'Army-2016': Toys for Big Boys
an hour ago
Russia's Army-2016 international forum is taking place from 6-11 Sept. at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Moscow Region. Over 200,000 visitors attended ...

2 hours ago

Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

4 hours ago

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov

5 hours ago

Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova

Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As CEO of Vimpelcom, he controlled Beeline, one of the country’s top-two mobile providers. He was young, smart, energetic and he ...

22 hours ago

Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief
In the space of a month, Russia was shocked by several violent suicides involving terminally ill patients. All were reported to have struggled with cancer.

22 hours ago

Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief
In the space of a month, Russia was shocked by several violent suicides involving terminally ill patients. All were reported to have struggled with cancer.

6 hours ago

Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report
Russian officials tasked with guarding one of the Kremlin's most high-profile political projects have reportedly employed underwater tactics ...

7 hours ago

2 Belarusian Officials Expelled From Paralympics for Russian Flag Protest
Two Belarusian officials have been expelled from the Paralympic Games after carrying the Russian flag at the competition's ...

6 hours ago

Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report
Russian officials tasked with guarding one of the Kremlin's most high-profile political projects have reportedly employed underwater tactics ...

7 hours ago

2 Belarusian Officials Expelled From Paralympics for Russian Flag Protest
Two Belarusian officials have been expelled from the Paralympic Games after carrying the Russian flag at the competition's ...

2 hours ago

Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest
The Ukrainian city of Kiev will host the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest.

4 hours ago

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov
Russia's children's ombudsman, Pavel Astakhov, has been dismissed from his post by Russian President Vladimir Putin after months ...
1 day ago
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
1 day ago

The G20 meeting in China was a milestone in international relations. Until only recently, world leaders were certain that the global economy ...

17 hours ago

Greenpeace Says Cossack Group Blocked Volunteer Firefighters in Kuban

20 hours ago

Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier

22 hours ago

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017

23 hours ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

23 hours ago

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan

1 day ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail
Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor
1 day ago
Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to ...
Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor
1 day ago
Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at ...
No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova
8 hours ago
Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As CEO of Vimpelcom, he controlled Beeline, one of ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief

In the space of a month, Russia was shocked by several violent suicides involving terminally ill ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according ...

Most Read

Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report

No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+