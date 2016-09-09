Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity.

This is Ugreshskaya station, part of the new Moscow Central Ring (MCR) overground rail project. Organizationally, the MCR a joint venture of the Moscow metro and Russian Railways. Financially, it is the result of 90 billion rubles ($1.38 billion) of state investment. But less than a week from its launch date, the MCR remains an unfinished project with a fast approaching deadline.

On Sept. 10, City Day in Moscow, high-speed “Lastochka” electric trains are due to begin ferrying passengers around the capital’s periphery, increasing access to parts of the city that were once isolated from the metro system.

Of the new stations, 17 will have metro transfers, and 10 will connect to the city’s network of suburban trains. For the first month, the MCR will be free. Afterwards, the ring will be fully integrated into the metro’s ticketing system and passengers will be able to transfer between the underground and the MCR for free. Developers predict 75 million people will use the line in its first year, rising to 300 million passengers by 2030.

But no one is expecting a completely smooth launch. Although all 31 stations will open, only 11 will be fully completed. Construction will continue for the foreseeable future.

It’s not difficult to understand the urgency of opening the MCR. Used by 9 million people daily, the Moscow metro is one of the world’s busiest and most extensive systems. The MCR is intended to relieve pressure on the metro’s central ring and radial lines and simplify travel between Moscow’s outer suburbs. The government also hopes that public transport’s increased reach will lure drivers off Moscow’s traffic-congested roads.

The MCR will also help “former industrial areas gradually acquire new life,” said Sergei Yakushev, deputy director of Moscow Ring Railways, in an interview with Lenta.ru.



