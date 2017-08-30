FSB’s Anti-Extremism Department Involved in Serebrennikov Case

The Federal Security Services department tasked with protecting Russia from internal threats is overseeing a high-profile embezzlement case against prominent director Kirill Serebrennikov, the RBC outlet reports, citing three unidentified sources.



Serebrennikov was placed under house arrest last week after he was detained by law enforcement and charged with embezzling 68 million rubles ($1.1 million) in government subsidies as part of a theater project connected to Moscow’s Gogol Center.

The FSB’s Service to Protect the Constitutional System and Combat Terrorism is “a sub-unit ‘specialized' in fighting threats to Russian security in the sociopolitical sphere,” its then-head Gennady Zotov told the Novaya Gazeta newspaper at the time of its founding in the late 90s.



A source close to the Culture Ministry told RBC the FSB’s so-called “2nd department” routinely “oversees the ministry’s activities.”