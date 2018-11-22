From Russia With News: A Close Call at Interpol. And How EU Pears Dodge Russian Sanctions
From Russia With News is a news and analysis podcast produced by Moscow Times journalists.
This week on the program, outspoken Kremlin critic Bill Browder describes his last-minute campaign to stop a Russian general from becoming the president of Interpol. Dutch journalist Tom Vennink tells us how pears from Belgium and the Netherlands circumvent a Russian import ban to end up on supermarket shelves in Moscow.
