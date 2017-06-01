Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
48 minutes ago Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
2 hours ago Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car
5 hours ago 32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll
Moscow
It's a Small World: Children in Moscow
Moscow
Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas
Moscow
After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned
Moscow
The Protests That Aren't Going Away
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
48 minutes ago Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
2 hours ago Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car
5 hours ago 32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

Shakespeare, Nureyev – and of course Chekhov – are all on the menu at this year's two-month theater extravaganza.

June 1, 2017 — 16:28
— Update: 16:27
By Emily Erken
June 1, 2017 — 16:28
— Update: 16:27
By Emily Erken
artsreporter@imedia.ru
Most Read
Moscow
Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas
Russia
Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT
Moscow
After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned
Moscow
The Protests That Aren't Going Away
Brazilian production ‘Voices of the Amazon’ will be staged at the Mossovet Theater on June 14-16. CHEKHOVFEST.RU

The warm season may be dragging its heels, but Moscow’s summer theater festival is already in full swing. From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow’s biggest stages.

The festival’s goal is “to introduce Moscow audiences to the best of world theater,” said project coordinator Irina Trostnikova. Festival organizers expect the two-month program to draw about 60,000 to the Theater of Nations, the Moscow Art Theater, Mossovet, Pushkin, Et. Cetera, Lenkom, Vakhtangov, and Bolshoi theaters, among others.

According to Trostnikova, over 50 percent of tickets have been bought already, and sales are likely to increase in the next week. The early sales demonstrate a high demand even among lower-income Russians, who often purchase tickets months ahead in order to secure seats they can afford.

“I would say that [ours is] a middle-class audience,” Trostnikova says. “But there are plenty of people who don’t belong to the middle class, but who are still trying to buy tickets for lower prices well in advance.”

The Chekhov Festival started shortly after the collapse of the USSR as a way to bring theater companies to Moscow audiences thirsty for anything previously “off-limits.”

As it grew, however, organizers prioritized audience accessibility, making sure to include programming that would not only draw Moscow’s “professional theatergoers,” but also young people and families.

The festival’s motto is “Theater for People,” and this egalitarian approach is visible in the breadth of the program, which includes events for multiple audiences. The Theater of Nations and the Pushkin Theater are hosting edgy plays for Moscow’s intelligentsia, while the Mossovet Theater has lined up family-appropriate musical spectacles all summer.

Spectaculars at the Mossovet

Mossovet has sent its own troupe on vacation, and rented out its large venue to the festival for the whole summer. Dance-based productions from Cuba, Argentina, France, Taiwan, Brazil, Korea, Netherlands, and Great Britain will blur the lines between drama, opera, dance, puppetry and even circus.

'Tango Show' (June 1 and 2) features 12 Argentinian dancers flanked by an instrumental ensemble.
'Tango Show' (June 1 and 2) features 12 Argentinian dancers flanked by an instrumental ensemble. CHEKHOVFEST.RU

This week, Mossovet is hosting “Tango Show,” featuring 12 Argentinian dancers flanked by an instrumental ensemble sitting on stage, as if in a tango cafe. Later this month, the Guo Guang Opera Company and Ju Percussion Group from Taiwan will enact the Mulan tale (of Disney renown).

South America will also send its emissaries. If you never got a chance to see the Lion King musical in London or New York, “Voices of the Amazon” may sate your taste for large choruses, enormous costumes and joyous belting.

The Mossovet Theater’s playbill can be interpreted as a kind of Olympiad for large-scale song-and-dance shows. But the Chekhov Festival’s scope is wider yet, and includes many works for more particular audiences seeking an intellectual thrill.

Pushing the limits

The Theater of Nations and the Pushkin Theater will host more risky productions aimed at Moscow’s intelligentsia. At the Theater of Nations, Canadian actor-director Robert Lepage presents his life with “887.” The one-man-show is an homage to childhood, discovery, loss and shock, including Lepage’s own homosexuality.

The London-based theater troupe Cheek by Jowl brings a surrealist (and R-rated) rendition of Shakespheare’s “A Winter’s Tale” to the Pushkin Theater. UK director Declan Donellan highlights the psychosexual subtext in his adaptation of the Bard’s oddest play.

Closer to home, the Bolshoi Theater will premiere a ballet based on the life of Russian émigré dancer Rudolph Nureyev. Directed by Kirill Serebrennikov and choreographed by Yuri Posokhov, it retells Nureyev’s defection from the USSR, his relationship with Danish dancer Erik Bruhn, and his death from AIDS.

“Nureyev,” which premieres on July 11, has been given an 18+ rating; in a ballet, that means there will be scenes with a gestural depiction of sex.

While a select audience may appreciate theater that delves into one of Russia’s most politicized topics, other audiences will probably prefer the bon vivant spectacles available at Mossovet. The Chekhov Festival promises to provide the best for both.

Details available at chekhovfest.ru

Related
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: May Day Alert
Moscow
Moregrill: Experiments in Culinary Matchmaking
Opinion
Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)
Moscow
Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT

2 hours ago

RT is often accused of being a propaganda agency, but a culture of secrecy has made insider accounts difficult to come by. The Moscow Times spoke with several sources to get a rare glimpse inside.

49 minutes ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

2 hours ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

5 hours ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

5 hours ago

Russia Expels Estonian and Moldovan Diplomats

22 hours ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians

22 hours ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

49 minutes ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

2 hours ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

5 hours ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

49 minutes ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

2 hours ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

5 hours ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

Dance

The Lady of the Camellias

Thu. Jun. 01 Sat. Jun. 24
Bolshoi Theater
11:00 a.m.; 06:00 p.m.

John Neumeier’s ballet to music by Chopin after the novel by Alexandre Dumas Fils. Read more

Read more

49 minutes ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

2 hours ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

5 hours ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

22 hours ago
By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras

France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour

By Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras
22 hours ago

In Versailles, Putin listened sternly to Macron’s moral lesson about Ukraine and human rights in Chechnya, said little, and looked impatient to leave.

Print edition — today

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm

3 hours ago

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

3 hours ago

A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't warned.

3 hours ago

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

3 hours ago

A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't warned.

3 hours ago

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

3 hours ago

A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why they weren't warned.

It's a Small World: Children in Moscow

34 minutes ago
June 1 marks the International Day for Protection of Children, when people in many places across the world honor their younger generations.

5 hours ago

Russia Expels Estonian and Moldovan Diplomats

22 hours ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians

22 hours ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

22 hours ago

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition program.

see more

22 hours ago

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition program.

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

22 hours ago

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition program.

New issue — today

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm
6 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
6 days ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink ...

1 day ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

1 day ago

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

1 day ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

1 day ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

1 day ago

Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin

2 days ago

RT Editor-in-Chief Responds to Macron 'Propaganda' Accusations

Thu. Jun. 01

More events
Saint Louis and Relics of the Sainte-Chapelle Exhibition
Magister Ludi: Festival of Contemporary Music in Honour of Karlheinz Stockhausen Concert
Swans Gig
Beat Film: Letters from Baghdad Cinema
Beat Film: City of Ghosts Cinema
Pavel Kogan Orchestra: Scandinavian Saga Concert

1 day ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

1 day ago

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

1 day ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

1 day ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

1 day ago

Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin

2 days ago

RT Editor-in-Chief Responds to Macron 'Propaganda' Accusations

5 hours ago

Russia Expels Estonian and Moldovan Diplomats

22 hours ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians

22 hours ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago
From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

Summer Music in Moscow

2 days ago
Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals ...

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago
From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Theater

Waiting for the Barbarians

Mon. Jun. 19 Mon. Jun. 19
Oleg Tabakov Theater / Chistiye Prudy
06:00 p.m.

Alexander Marin stages Nobel Laureate John Maxwell Coetzee’s parable about the use of falsely imagined enemies for social control. Stars Andrei Smolyakov. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Summer Music in Moscow

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought ...

Most Read

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

The Protests That Aren't Going Away
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+