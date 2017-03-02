From Chekhov to Shakespeare

Golden Mask is Moscow’s largest festival devoted to theater, which plays an extremely important role in the cultural life of the city. While Golden Mask has been around since 1993, it really came into its own and rose to its current prominence under Eduard Boyakov, who is now the director of the cutting-edge Praktika theater.

Lately, the Ministry of Culture has even got involved in nominating the jury members, which led to some protests in 2015. For this reason, two of the directors considered among the most prominent on the Moscow theater scene — Kirill Serebrennikov and Konstantin Bogomolov — refused to participate in the 23rd edition of Golden Mask.

Nevertheless, the festival is still a rare opportunity to see the most interesting productions from all over Russia. The festival lasts almost three months, but we have picked five must-see performances to look out for. Get your tickets well ahead.

