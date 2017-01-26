You Sunk My Battleship: Russian and British Navy Engage In High-Seas Trash-Talk

Forget frigates and aircraft carriers: Russia's armed forces have reached full-sail sass in a war of words with the British Navy.

British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon launched the first blow on Jan. 25, when he branded beleaguered Russian aircraft carrier the Admiral Kuznetsov the Kremlin's “ship of shame.”

The politician promised that Royal Navy forces would be tracking the ship alongside its battlegroup as they traveled back to base through UK waters. The battlegroup had been stationed in the Mediterranean Sea as part of Russia's operations in Syria until Jan. 6, when the Kremlin announced that they had “completed their mission.”

"We will keep a close eye on the Admiral Kuznetsov as it skulks back to Russia; a ship of shame whose mission has only extended the suffering of the Syrian people," Fallon said.



"We are man-marking these vessels every step of the way around the UK as part of our steadfast commitment to keep Britain safe."