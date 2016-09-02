Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

On Saturday, Aug. 27, sparks from a faulty lamp set fire to a print house in Moscow’s outskirts. Fueled by flammable chemicals and paper, flames ripped through the building, engulfing one floor after another. Up on the fourth floor, the blaze trapped a group of female workers in the room where they were changing clothes between shifts.

By the time firefighters put away their hoses, 17 young women had lost their lives.

On Friday, nearly a week after Aug. 27 fire, the Russian authorities blamed her own government for the deaths of her colleagues.

“I want to tell our corrupt officials: if everything were fine in our country, we wouldn’t have come here,” she cried. “We would have lived [in Kyrgyzstan], worked, and not suffered.”

In 2015, Kyrgyzstan joined the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union, which promised to improve the plight of labor migrants in Russia. But migrants remain unprotected and many feel the Kyrgyz government must do more.

“We need to work here to achieve migrants’ rights over there,” said Aida Kasymalieva, a Kyrgyz journalists who has covered migration extensively.

But Kyrgyzstan’s ability to affect the the situation is likely limited. The country is impoverished, rural, and resource-poor. It needs the migrants’ remittances. For now, honoring the memory of the deceased may be Kyrgyzstan’s only option.

Two days after the tragedy, Azamat Sydykov, a Kyrgyz concert pianist based in New York, published a tweet calling on the Kyrgyz authorities to erect a monument to the labor migrant in Bishkek. Now the Ata-Meken political party is fielding proposals for a memorial to the deceased women.

“The authorities brag about the stability we now enjoy in Kyrgyzstan,” Sydykov said in a phone interview. “But the fragile stability comes from the labor of millions of people who have gone abroad.”