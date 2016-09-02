Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
1 hour ago Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary
1 hour ago Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
4 hours ago Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East
Moscow
IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut
Moscow
Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege
Moscow
Knowledge and Flowers: Russia’s Back to School Day
Moscow
Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List
Sep. 02 2016 — 17:28
— Update: 17:53
By Matthew Kupfer
Sep. 02 2016 — 17:28
— Update: 17:53
By Matthew Kupfer
Most Read
Russia
Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East
World
Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'
Russia
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
World
Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
Moskva News Agency

On Saturday, Aug. 27, sparks from a faulty lamp set fire to a print house in Moscow’s outskirts. Fueled by flammable chemicals and paper, flames ripped through the building, engulfing one floor after another. Up on the fourth floor, the blaze trapped a group of female workers in the room where they were changing clothes between shifts. 

By the time firefighters put away their hoses, 17 young women had lost their lives. 

On Friday, nearly a week after Aug. 27 fire, the Russian authorities blamed her own government for the deaths of her colleagues. 

“I want to tell our corrupt officials: if everything were fine in our country, we wouldn’t have come here,” she cried. “We would have lived [in Kyrgyzstan], worked, and not suffered.” 

In 2015, Kyrgyzstan joined the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union, which promised to improve the plight of labor migrants in Russia. But migrants remain unprotected and many feel the Kyrgyz government must do more. 

“We need to work here to achieve migrants’ rights over there,” said Aida Kasymalieva, a Kyrgyz journalists who has covered migration extensively. 

But Kyrgyzstan’s ability to affect the the situation is likely limited. The country is impoverished, rural, and resource-poor. It needs the migrants’ remittances. For now, honoring the memory of the deceased may be Kyrgyzstan’s only option. 

Two days after the tragedy, Azamat Sydykov, a Kyrgyz concert pianist based in New York, published a tweet calling on the Kyrgyz authorities to erect a monument to the labor migrant in Bishkek. Now the Ata-Meken political party is fielding proposals for a memorial to the deceased women.

“The authorities brag about the stability we now enjoy in Kyrgyzstan,” Sydykov said in a phone interview. “But the fragile stability comes from the labor of millions of people who have gone abroad.”

Related
Moscow
Short Circuit to Blame for Moscow Metro Fire
Russia
A Banchan, Moscow Style. The Tale Behind The Arrest of Russia’s Most Notorious Crime Boss
Russia
Passengers Escape Russian Trolleybus Inferno After Lightning Strike
Russia
Alleged Killers of Boris Nemtsov Ask for Jury Trial
Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

24 minutes ago

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List

1 hour ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

1 hour ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe

4 hours ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

6 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

7 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'

23 hours ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

1 hour ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe

4 hours ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

1 hour ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

1 hour ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe

4 hours ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East
3 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out for the Obama administration.

Print edition — yesterday

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

6 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

6 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

6 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

6 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

6 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

6 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

6 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and Internet communications that was authored by State Duma Deputy Irina Yarovaya and Senator Viktor ...

see more

6 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry ...

7 hours ago

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m ...

6 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and ...

New issue — yesterday

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Knowledge and Flowers: Russia’s Back to School Day
1 day, 1 hour ago
This morning, millions of children in Russia have donned their school uniforms to mark the start of a new school year. While yawns and groans ...

6 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

7 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'

23 hours ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, ...

20 hours ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.

20 hours ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.

1 day ago

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event
Russian police have detained grieving relatives at an event commemorating the Beslan school massacre after they criticized Russian ...

1 day ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'
A man suspected of killing a ten year-old boy with a hammer after an argument over stolen vegetables ...

1 day ago

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event
Russian police have detained grieving relatives at an event commemorating the Beslan school massacre after they criticized Russian ...

1 day ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'
A man suspected of killing a ten year-old boy with a hammer after an argument over stolen vegetables ...

6 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suffered “daily” cyber attacks and harassment from Russia, WADA Director General Olivier ...

7 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'
While the Uzbek government said Friday that President Islam Karimov is in a “critical” condition, the Reuters news ...
1 day ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Russian Linguists Get Ready to Play the Blame Game
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 day ago

Every December Russian linguists vote on their favorite word of the year — one that sums up the previous 12 months. This ...

1 day ago

Ukraine Hands Production of Its Giant 'Dream' Plane to China

1 day ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc

1 day ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

1 day ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

2 days ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

2 days ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling
Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City
1 day ago
This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering ...
Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City
1 day ago
This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to ...
Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
7 hours ago
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio

Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his ...

Most Read

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+