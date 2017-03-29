Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
59 minutes ago Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills
1 hour ago Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession
8 hours ago European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law
Opinion
Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’
Opinion
Russia’s Kids Are Alright (Op-Ed)
Opinion
Breaching Protocol: Why Did Putin Meet Le Pen in Moscow? (Op-Ed)
Opinion
Russia Values Being Feared Over its Reputation
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
59 minutes ago Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills
1 hour ago Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession
8 hours ago European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure

Western politicians from marginal parties may help Putin score points at home, but the international community rejects a Russian Crimea.

March 29, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 13:35
By Anton Shekhovtsov
March 29, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 13:35
By Anton Shekhovtsov
@A_SHEKH0VTS0V
Most Read
Russia
Medvedev is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future
Meanwhile…
Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Opinion
Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure
Members of Italy's regional councils and representatives of Italy's business communities seen by a monument to Polite People during their visit to Simferopol, Crimea. Alexei Pavlishak / TASS

On March 19, a motley crew of foreign politicians landed in Crimea. The group included representatives from Serbia, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. — all on an official visit to the peninsula annexed by Moscow. Their trip was the latest in a series of similar excursions to Crimea, where Russian authorities continue to seek Western legitimization. A few days later, another delegation of businessmen and politicians from Germany’s Left Party (Die Linke) visited Crimea for a similar purpose.

This trend is as old as Russia’s land grab itself, dating back to March 2014, with the arrival in Crimea of more than 20 foreign politicians and activists (mainly from the European political fringe). Invited by the Moscow-based “Civic Control” Association,” these visitors monitored the illegitimate and illegal referendum that preceded Russia’s formal annexation.

In 2016 alone, several foreign delegations visited Crimea to take part in different events. In April, the Second Yalta International Economic Forum hosted politicians from far-right parties, such as the Austrian Freedom Party, Alternative for Germany, Bulgarian Attack, Polish Change, and the Japanese Issuikai group, which discussed the “absurdity” of Western sanctions imposed on Crimea and how to circumvent them. In July, eleven politicians (mostly from the French Republican Party) went to Crimea on what was essentially a propaganda trip to convey the impression that France recognizes Crimea’s “Russian status.” In autumn, a group of Italian politicians (largely from the far-right Northern League and Brothers of Italy) traveled to Crimea to discuss the imaginary prospects of Italian investments in Ukraine.

Most of the individuals who visited Crimea in March this year are right-wing politicians, too. Dubravko Bojic, Milovan Bojic, and Aleksandar Seselj are members of the ultranationalist Serbian Radical Party; Jaroslav Holík represents the Czech right-wing populist Freedom and Direct Democracy; and Nigel Sussman and Richard Wood are members of the Eurosceptic UK Independence Party (UKIP). Others may not be openly on the far right, but they are implicitly involved in pro-Kremlin activities: for example, Alexandr Gegalczij promotes the idea of Ruthenian separatism in Ukraine’s Subcarpathian region, while Stefan Djukic’s Movement for Neutrality of Montenegro opposes Montenegro’s membership in NATO. Another member of the delegation, Srdja Trifkovic, served as an observer of the Crimean “referendum” in 2014, as well as a monitor during “parliamentary elections” in Russian-occupied parts of Eastern Ukraine the same year.

This month’s visit to Crimea pursued the same objectives as previous foreign visits: feigning international recognition of Crimea as a part of Russia, criticizing the sanctions imposed on Crimean businesses, and recruiting unofficial emissaries to “take the message” back to the West.

Georgy Muradov, Crimea’s “envoy” to President Putin, met with the delegation and later asserted that the visit of “a large group” of members of different parliaments of “many countries” was indicative of Crimea’s “wide network of foreign contacts,” suggesting that the republic is now internationally recognized as a subject of the Russian Federation.

While in Crimea, delegates spoke to people the Russian media described as “local residents.” In one of these conversations, a “local resident” asked Nigel Sussman to convince the British parliament to recognize Crimea as a part of Russia, while another asked Dubravko Bojic to tell the Europeans that everybody in Crimea lives “in peace and harmony.”

Obviously, no one mentioned the political prisoners now held in Crimean and Russian prisons.

Sussman would later claim that the Crimean “referendum” was just and fair, that people in Crimea live peacefully, and that Western sanctions should be lifted. Sussman’s level of understanding of the developments since 2014 is illustrated well by one of his statements parroting Moscow’s rhetoric: “In order to lift the sanctions, Russia must fulfill the Minsk Accords. As for me, I can say that Russia has already done everything on its part. It is time to lift the sanctions and let the Crimean people live their own lives.”

The sad irony here is not only that Russia has failed to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk Accords, but also that this settlement has nothing to do with Crimea, and relates exclusively to Russia’s ongoing occupation of parts of eastern Ukraine.

During the visit, the delegates also met with Remzi Ilyasov, a “deputy chairman” of the Crimean “State Council” and the leader of a pro-Russian group of Crimean Tatars. Ilyasov’s task was to assure the foreign delegation that Crimean Tatars enjoy the same freedoms they had under Kiev, including the right to use their own language, practice their faith, educate their children as they wish, and observe their own cultural traditions. Ilyasov told the group that the Western media deliberately misinforms its audience about supposed infringements on Crimean Tatars’ rights.

But Ilyasov never mentioned the names of the Crimean Tatars who have been killed, abducted, or persecuted over the past three years for their political positions.

The timing of this latest staged trip to Crimea is likely no accident. The visit took place only a few days after the European Parliament adopted a resolution on “Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia and the situation in Crimea,” reiterating its “condemnation of the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea,” and expressing “strong concern over the many credible reports of cases of disappearances, torture, and systematic intimidation of local citizens opposed to the annexation of Crimea.”

By regularly inviting politicians and activists from Europe’s pro-Kremlin and far-right organizations, Russian-annexed Crimea’s so-called authorities are mounting a disinformation campaign to try to influence foreign public opinion, but the effort is a fool’s errand. Today, the “Russian status” of the disputed peninsula is recognized only by Afghanistan, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, and Nicaragua. For the foreseeable future, there is no reason to expect any Western country to abandon its defense of Ukrainian sovereignty over Crimea.

Anton Shekhovtsov is a Visiting Fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences (Austria) and the author of the upcoming book "Tango Noir: Russia and the Western Far Right".

Related
Opinion
Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy
Russia
Three Years After Crimea's Annexation, Russia Is Still Celebrating
Meanwhile…
The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy
Meanwhile…
God's Surprise Visit to Crimea

Medvedev is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

1 hour ago

For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now the face of state corruption. He is unlikely to keep his post after Putin’s re-election in March 2018.

59 minutes ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

1 hour ago

Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession

8 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

8 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

9 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

9 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

59 minutes ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

1 hour ago

Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession

8 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

59 minutes ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

1 hour ago

Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession

8 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide protests.

15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide protests.

15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide protests.

Gig

Al Bano and Romina Power

Wed. Mar. 29 Thu. Apr. 06
Kremlin Palace
06:00 p.m.

Italian pop duet best known for the song Felicita. Read more

Read more

59 minutes ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

1 hour ago

Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession

8 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

1 day ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

By Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
1 day ago

The shocking assassination of Russian politician-turned-pariah Denis Voronenkov last week has sharpened fears among the Russian diaspora of Moscow’s inclination toward vendetta.

Print edition — will be in -1 days

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption

2 days, 8 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in more than 80 cities across Russia to protest government corruption.

8 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

9 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

9 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

1 hour ago

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

1 hour ago

Videos have emerged from classrooms across Russia that suggest the state is encouraging indoctrination.

1 hour ago

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

1 hour ago

Videos have emerged from classrooms across Russia that suggest the state is encouraging indoctrination.

1 hour ago

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

1 hour ago

Videos have emerged from classrooms across Russia that suggest the state is encouraging indoctrination.

3 hours ago

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

The city Cherepovets has just opened “Reserve,” a “military-patriotic club” that caters to youngsters just out of daycare.

see more

3 hours ago

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

The city Cherepovets has just opened “Reserve,” a “military-patriotic club” that caters to youngsters just out of daycare.

4 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

Coffee & Books Take a br

3 hours ago

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

The city Cherepovets has just opened “Reserve,” a “military-patriotic club” that caters to youngsters just out of daycare.

New issue — will be in -1 days

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
1 day ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Russia’s Kids Are Alright (Op-Ed)

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
1 day ago

Russia’s political history centers around Moscow. Anything meaningful happens in the capital, or it scarcely happens at all.

16 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

1 day ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

1 day ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

1 day ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

1 day ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

1 day ago

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

Wed. Mar. 29

More events
Blaue Blume and Nikola Melnikov Gig
Split Cinema
42nd Russian Antiquarian Salon Exhibition
Lil Peep Gig
Triumph of Jazz Festival. Chris Potter Quartet Gig
Trespass Against Us Cinema

16 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

1 day ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

1 day ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

1 day ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

1 day ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

1 day ago

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

8 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

9 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

9 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

Moscow: News and Openings

4 hours ago
Coffee & Books Take a br

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

1 day ago
It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, ...

Moscow: News and Openings

4 hours ago
Coffee & Books Take a br
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Gig

Lil Peep

20-year-old rapper considered the future of Emo

Thu. Mar. 30 Thu. Mar. 30
YotaSpace
07:00 p.m.

Lil’s sound is usually melancholy and of a slow tempo, though he typically sticks to a more mellow sound, his versatile style falls genres, including rock, rap/trap, and more. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s ...

Most Read

Medvedev is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

Moscow: News and Openings

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+