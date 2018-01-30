Opinion By Alina Ryzhonkova

For Businesses in Russia, the ‘Kremlin List’ Provides Few Answers (Op-ed)

The list could make it impossible for foreign companies to do business in Russia

The U.S. Treasury’s list of Russian oligarchs, released on Monday, proved straightforward enough to be anticlimactic. But it still has some potential to stir trouble. With the only stated criterion for an oligarch being having a net worth of $1 billion or more, the report is identical to Forbes’ list of Russia’s richest businessmen, naming oligarchs regardless of their connection to the Russian government — or lack thereof. In addition to oligarchs, the list includes the entirety of the Russian political leadership, starting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. All in all, the report is disappointing in its lack of insight, reading as a ‘who is who‘ of the Russian political and business establishment, without any attempt to establish whether any of them are actually involved in corruption or any activity detrimental to U.S. interests, as expected earlier. This generality makes the list easier to shrug off for Moscow as nothing more than a statement of the obvious. But it also poses a risk for U.S.-Russian relations and the business environment in Russia in case the U.S. proceeds to actually act against those listed. The U.S. Treasury report itself does not introduce any sanctions against the 210 people it names. But the report was presented to the U.S. legislature, and now the ball is in Congress’ court. In a worst-case scenario, Congress may impose blanket sanctions against the people on the list — which, as stated earlier, means almost all prominent Russian politicians and businessmen. The U.S. administration is clearly unwilling to do anything of the kind: the State Department said Monday that the U.S. is going to hold off on imposing new sanctions for the time being.

But with pressure mounting in Congress for Trump to take a harsher stance on Russia, that promise may not be realistic. Sanctions based on the "oligarchs list" could make doing business in Russia for foreign companies complicated to the point of being impossible, as Russia’s richest have fingers in too many pies of the Russian economy. Worse still, sanctions may prompt a response from the Kremlin, with serious ramifications for foreign companies working in Russia. So far, the Russian government has been careful not to lash out at foreign businesses. Russia has upped its efforts to attract foreign investors since 2014 in an attempt to relieve some of the pressures facing the economy, as sanctions, political uncertainty and a weak ruble have seen investors shying away from the country. In line with that, the Kremlin’s overall response to the sanctions has been limited when it comes to the business and economic sectors, focusing mostly on the expulsion of diplomats and hawkish rhetoric. The only significant economic measure remains a ban on food imports from the U.S. and EU, which has hurt Russia more than it did its Western opponents. Even companies that refuse to be involved in sanctioned areas such as the defense sector or Crimea have not faced any backlash from the Russian government for placing sanctions compliance above business opportunities in Russia. In general, the Kremlin appears to be aware that targeting foreign businesses would be detrimental to Russia’s struggling economy, which Moscow is trying to revive. Moreover, foreign companies working in Russia are natural pro-Moscow lobbyists at home, or at least an obstacle to the sanctions. This means that Russia’s response to the "oligarch list" is unlikely to be aimed at Western businesses in the country. But obstacles for businesses will remain as long as the political agenda continues to play a decisive role in the Kremlin’s decision-making process, and each new move in the sanctions game pushes Moscow closer to the tipping point.

