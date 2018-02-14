For a Night of Romance

Everyone has a favorite bistro, cafe or restaurant for a romantic evening — maybe a place that is special only because that's where eyes first met across the room or where a proposal was made and accepted. But for a truly special evening where the view outside the window is as amazing as the one inside across the table, here are our favorite picks.

Insight

Insight is part of Project 354 – several restaurants at the top of the OKO skyscraper with a viewing platform in Moscow City. At 354 meters it’s the highest restaurant in Moscow, where you can have dinner while watching the clouds below. It’s a “true cost” restaurant: you pay an entrance fee plus the market price of each dish. Try hamachi or whale sushi or go for plum-flavored udon noodles with foie gras or Wagyu beef tartare with oyster sauce.

21/2 Pervy Krasnogvardeysky Proyezd.Metro Mezhdunarodnaya. +7 (495) 777 7111. project354.ru