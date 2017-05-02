Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
11 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
12 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
12 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'
Moscow
Just Between Us, the Russian Way
Opinion
Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)
Opinion
Why Russia Won't Cave to Western Demands (Op-ed)
Opinion
The Kremlin’s Coercion Calculus (Op-ed)
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
11 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
12 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
12 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

Five Reasons Russia Is Not Looking Forward to Meeting Trump (Op-ed)

Russia is not a priority for Donald Trump. And there is nothing the Kremlin hates more than indifference.

May 2, 2017 — 13:10
— Update: May. 02 2017 — 12:54
By Konstantin von Eggert
May 2, 2017 — 13:10
— Update: May. 02 2017 — 12:54
By Konstantin von Eggert
Most Read
Moscow
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Russia
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Russia
A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
Moscow
Leveldva: Brave New World

President Trump is expected to hold a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin today. The topic of the exchange is likely to be Syria. But the much anticipated first face-to-face between the leaders still has to happen.

Will they, or won’t they? According to Russian media, the Trump-Putin meeting was on the cards as early as January, immediately after the inauguration of the U.S. president. The meeting has since been confirmed — and denied — several times. Few now believe the two leaders will meet before the G20 summit in Italy in July. 

Even when they do meet, Russia won't be ready. Here’s why:

One of the enduring myths in Russia is that Trump is very keen to meet Putin, but has so far been obstructed by hard-line ‘Russophobe’ members of his administration, the ever-vigilant Congress and the FBI investigation into Trump’s campaign ties to Russia.

All these factors are real. It’s just that we do not know for certain whether the U.S. president is really such a big fan of the Russian strongman as his campaign rhetoric suggested. Everything we have seen and heard from the White House until now points in a different direction.

Firstly, Trump is a foreign policy novice who prides himself on pragmatism and unsentimental business logic. For him, the fact that Russia aspires to match the United States in global affairs while at the same time having a GDP equivalent to that of the state of New York must have been quite a sobering discovery. Trump cares for economic might – and despises those who do not possess it.

Russian Diplomacy Is Equal Parts Blame and Aggression (Op-ed)

Secondly, Trump’s much-feared isolationism is by no means equivalent to impotence. He won’t engage in state-building and doesn’t pay much attention to democracy and human rights. But he will not shy away from using military force either. He proved this by launching 59 ‘Tomahawk’ missiles against a Syrian airbase (and encountering none of a much promised Russian response.) 

The launch sent shockwaves through the Kremlin corridors, as Moscow’s Syrian operation was exposed for what it is – a deeply flawed plan that could only succeed with the weak administration of Barack Obama.

Thirdly, Russian diplomacy doesn’t help itself by constantly vacillating between calls for a “constructive and interest-based relationship” and macho insults like Sergei Lavrov’s remark about the U.S. Secretary of State and “dancing with boys.”

Fourth, awkward attempts by Moscow to approach and influence Trump’s campaign team had logical consequences. As one American acquaintance — a veteran corporate lobbyist on Capitol Hill — told me recently, “any contact with Russians now is suspicious in the eyes of the U.S. special services." Washington players will keep away from Russia if they can help it.

Fifth, the national security and defense team surrounding Donald Trump is comprised of many people who are deeply suspicious of Putin’s motives, including generals Mattis and McMaster, as well as intelligence chiefs Kelly and Coates.

Breaching Protocol: Why Did Putin Meet Le Pen in Moscow? (Op-Ed)

But it was the president himself who chose them. He could have picked others more instinctively allied to Russia — like the well-known Kremlin advocate and former George W. Bush administration member Thomas Graham or maverick congressman Dana Rohrabacher. He seems to be pretty much content with his choice. The only close confidante with sympathy and (allegedly) close ties to Russia was general Michael Flynn. He was unceremoniously dumped after just three weeks in office.

That President Trump has already met with the Prime Ministers of Japan, UK, Israel, the Federal Chancellor of Germany, the King of Jordan and Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and the Secretary General of NATO. That he has not even hinted at a possible date for a meeting with President Putin is quite unusual.

It is difficult to buy into conspiratorial explanations that Trump’s administration had to issue a number of tough statements on Russia before preparing for a meeting with Putin. The truth is more simple: Russia is not a top priority for the White House.

And this is the worst insult for Moscow. Enmity — no problem, adulation — you are most welcome. There is nothing the Kremlin hates more than indifference. 

With few notable past exceptions, like providing support for NATO operations in Afghanistan or joining the international sanctions regime against Iran, Russia’s power in world affairs was is based primarily on its “nuisance factor,” or an ability to disrupt others from acting.

The aim is always to force global actors (first and foremost the United States) to talk to Moscow and listen to its repetitive litany of grievances, starting with NATO enlargement and ending with perceived attempts at “wrestling” the post-Soviet space away from Russia. This policy is also a linchpin of the Russian regime’s domestic legitimacy. It is based on three main pillars: nostalgia for Soviet grandeur, conspiracy theories and anti-Americanism.

Starting with Bill Clinton, every U.S. administration played along — at least for a time. This gave the Kremlin justification for its claim of global importance and power. But Donald Trump’s first one hundred days provided little of this former attitude. Maybe it will be rekindled at some point in time and the former real estate developer will fall for the Russian charms. But this seems unlikely.

Russian officials always disliked talking about “values.” They prefer to deal with cynics like themselves who only care for “interests.” But as the old saying goes, “be careful what you wish for.” 

With Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin may have wished upon himself one pragmatist too many.

Related
Russia
Kremlin Slams 'Illegal' U.S. Attack on Syria
Russia
Why Russia Tore Up the Syria Airspace Safety Agreement
Opinion
Russia Has Backed Itself Into a Corner in Syria
World
Russian 'Failure' Led to Syria Gas Massacre, Says Tillerson

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

8 hours ago

Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...

11 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

12 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

12 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

13 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

11 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

12 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

12 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

11 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

12 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

12 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

Theater

The Lady

Tadeusz Rozewicz “A Woman Sits” at Sovremennik

Sat. May. 06 Tue. May. 30
Dvorets Na Yauze
06:00 p.m.

1968 ambiguous play by acclaimed Polish avant-garde poet and writer Tadeusz Rozewicz “A Woman Sits” about contemporary civilization heading towards self-annihilation. Translated by Ivan Vyrypayev, directed by Andrzej Buben, stars Marina Neyolova. Sovremennik Theater production. Read more

Read more

11 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

12 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

12 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

14 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
14 hours ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

12 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

12 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

12 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

12 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

12 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

12 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

6 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

13 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day, 2 hours ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day, 7 hours ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

14 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

see more

14 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

1 day ago

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

14 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

New issue — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
1 day ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

1 day ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

Sat. May. 06

More events
DoBro: A Spoken Opera Theater
Future Shorts: Spring 2017 Cinema
The Promise Cinema
The Girl and the Revolutionary Theater
Dreamers Dance
Film Stills Exhibition

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

1 day ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

13 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

1 day ago
Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come ...

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Exhibition

Bear’s Tales

Museum of Decorative, Applied and Folk Art
to May. 29

The bear in Russian decorative and folk art. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come from?

2 days ago

2 days ago

Who Is Terrorizing Russia's Opposition and Why Is No One Being Held Responsible?

The harassment of opposition figures has taken a violent turn. The Kremlin insists it isn’t behind ...

Most Read

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

Leveldva: Brave New World
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+