Five Reasons Russia Is Not Looking Forward to Meeting Trump (Op-ed)

President Trump is expected to hold a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin today. The topic of the exchange is likely to be Syria. But the much anticipated first face-to-face between the leaders still has to happen. Will they, or won’t they? According to Russian media, the Trump-Putin meeting was on the cards as early as January, immediately after the inauguration of the U.S. president. The meeting has since been confirmed — and denied — several times. Few now believe the two leaders will meet before the G20 summit in Italy in July. Even when they do meet, Russia won't be ready. Here’s why:

One of the enduring myths in Russia is that Trump is very keen to meet Putin, but has so far been obstructed by hard-line ‘Russophobe’ members of his administration, the ever-vigilant Congress and the FBI investigation into Trump’s campaign ties to Russia. All these factors are real. It’s just that we do not know for certain whether the U.S. president is really such a big fan of the Russian strongman as his campaign rhetoric suggested. Everything we have seen and heard from the White House until now points in a different direction. Firstly, Trump is a foreign policy novice who prides himself on pragmatism and unsentimental business logic. For him, the fact that Russia aspires to match the United States in global affairs while at the same time having a GDP equivalent to that of the state of New York must have been quite a sobering discovery. Trump cares for economic might – and despises those who do not possess it.

Secondly, Trump’s much-feared isolationism is by no means equivalent to impotence. He won’t engage in state-building and doesn’t pay much attention to democracy and human rights. But he will not shy away from using military force either. He proved this by launching 59 ‘Tomahawk’ missiles against a Syrian airbase (and encountering none of a much promised Russian response.) The launch sent shockwaves through the Kremlin corridors, as Moscow’s Syrian operation was exposed for what it is – a deeply flawed plan that could only succeed with the weak administration of Barack Obama. Thirdly, Russian diplomacy doesn’t help itself by constantly vacillating between calls for a “constructive and interest-based relationship” and macho insults like Sergei Lavrov’s remark about the U.S. Secretary of State and “dancing with boys.” Fourth, awkward attempts by Moscow to approach and influence Trump’s campaign team had logical consequences. As one American acquaintance — a veteran corporate lobbyist on Capitol Hill — told me recently, “any contact with Russians now is suspicious in the eyes of the U.S. special services." Washington players will keep away from Russia if they can help it. Fifth, the national security and defense team surrounding Donald Trump is comprised of many people who are deeply suspicious of Putin’s motives, including generals Mattis and McMaster, as well as intelligence chiefs Kelly and Coates.