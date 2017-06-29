Five Men Found Guilty in Nemtsov Murder Case

Five men have been found guilty of involvement in the murder of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

Zaur Dadayev, Temirlan Eskerhanov, Khamzat Bakhaev and brothers Anzor and Shagid Gubashev were found guilty at Moscow's Military Court on Thursday afternoon.

The five men were charged with Nemtsov's death in December 2015. A sixth suspect, Beslan Shavanov, killed himself with a grenade while resisting arrest.