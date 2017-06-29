Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russian Life Expectancy Hits Record High
4 hours ago 10% of Russian Struggling to Buy Food — Poll
1 day ago Russian Senators Threaten Foreign Media Clampdown
Russia
Russian Life Expectancy Hits Record High
Russia
10% of Russian Struggling to Buy Food — Poll
Opinion
Channeling Anger: In Russia, Even Chat Messengers Are Politicized (Op-ed)
Russia
Russian Senators Threaten Foreign Media Clampdown
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Five Men Found Guilty in Nemtsov Murder Case

June 29, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 17:16
By Katie Davies
June 29, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 17:16
By Katie Davies
@katiedavies91
Most Read
Russia
Five Men Found Guilty in Nemtsov Murder Case
Moscow
The Art of Alienation: Garif Basyrov, Russia's Observer of the Absurd
Business
How Russian Tycoon Vladimir Yevtushenkov Is Set to Lose More of His Wealth
Opinion
Channeling Anger: In Russia, Even Chat Messengers Are Politicized (Op-ed)
Zaur Dadayev, charged with involvement in the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, speaks inside a defendants' cage in Moscow, March 8, 2015.

Five men have been found guilty of involvement in the murder of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

Zaur Dadayev, Temirlan Eskerhanov, Khamzat Bakhaev and brothers Anzor and Shagid Gubashev were found guilty at Moscow's Military Court on Thursday afternoon.

The five men were charged with Nemtsov's death in December 2015. A sixth suspect, Beslan Shavanov, killed himself with a grenade while resisting arrest.

Read More: The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Kill Boris Nemtsov

The men had been offered 15 million rubles each ($240,000) to murder Nemtsov, the court heard.

Dadaev, a former officer in the Chechen security forces, was found to have shot the the opposition politician in the back on Feb 27, 2015 as he crossed Moscow's Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. The Gubashev brothers and Eskerkhanov traced Nemtov's movements prior to the killing, while Bakhayev provided information and helped the group to hide after the murder, the court was told.

Read More: The Night Watchmen Guarding Boris Nemtsov's Memorial

Prosecutors are currently investigating Ruslan Mukhudinov, a low-ranking officer in the Chechen security services, for ordering the hit, despite protests from the Nemtsov family that higher-ranking officials were also involved. Mukhudinov has been wanted internationally since November 2015.

Related
Meanwhile…
Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window
Russia
Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports
Russia
MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya
Moscow
Former Director of Moscow's Gogol Center Arrested For Embezzlement
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+