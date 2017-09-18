5 Lessons From Russia's Local Elections (Op-ed)

Russians went to the polls on Sept. 10 in elections for different levels of government.

There were 5,810 election campaigns and 242 local referendums in all but three of the country’s 85 regions. Voters also elected 16 governors, six regional parliaments, two new State Duma deputies, 13 City Dumas and 125 Moscow district municipal legislatures.

Here are several general lessons we can take away from the vote:

— Low Turnout Means High Risks

Generally, the administrative policy throughout was to tightly control the gubernatorial and mayoral elections, where turnout is seen as key to the legitimacy of the outcome.

Where it concerned the election of collective bodies — regional or local legislatures — there was a greater chance of participation, with local legislatures largely left to fare for themselves. That is, if turnout was not directly suppressed, as was the case in Moscow.

There, the authorities deliberately tried to keep the turnout low, and attract to the polls the electorate which they more or less control — state employees, housing and communal services workers, the military and pensioners.

They do this because a high turnout is seen as unpredictable. It also makes it more difficult to falsify the outcome.

To keep Muscovites away from polling stations, the authorities had several tactics — failing to inform voters that elections were happening at all, keeping mum on the location of polling stations or destroying campaign leaflets and posters.

The annual City Day celebrations, which are usually held on the first Sunday in September, this year were moved to election day. The idea was: whoever stayed in town for the weekend, would rather celebrate than vote.

Despite those precautions, the outcome of the Sept. 10 vote showed that a low turnout can be unpredictable, too.

The result of all of the authorities' politicking was that the only people who did show up were one of two types: the administration-controlled voters, as intended, or highly motivated, so-called “angry citizens.”

The outcome? The authorities lost control over 28 of Moscow’s 125 municipal councils, including almost all the central and some of the northern and south-western districts.