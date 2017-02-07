Five Exhibits You Need To See

The History of the Self-Portrait Posing as Rembrandt “The History of the Self-Portrait” is a solo exhibition of works by the contemporary Japanese artist Yasumasa Morimura. About eighty works show Morimura posing as a number of famous painters, from da Vinci to Frida Kahlo. A special room explores “Las Meninas,” the famous Velasquez painting with Morimura posing not just as the Velasques, but his subjects as well. While you’re there, check out Wassily Kandinsky’s “Bagatelles” on the third floor, which closes on February 12. The Morimura show runs until April 8.



Under One Sky The best from a prominent collector IN ARTIBUS is showing Western European and Russian art from the collection of Inna Bazhenova, the gallery’s founder and owner of The Art Newspaper, a leading publication on Russian and international art. Bazhenova is interested in two types of works: Western European art from the 15th to 20th century and Russian painting of the 20th century. Highlights of the exhibition include particularly fine works by Henri Rousseau, Honoré Daumier, Anatoly Zverev and Vladimir Weisberg. Until April 8.



Love These Fiery Moments Embroidered paintings This is the first personal exhibition of the Russian artist Tanya Akhmetgalieva at the Regina Gallery. “Love These Fiery Moments” was inspired by her own videoinstallation “Fragile Island” (2015) and fairy tales by Hans Christian Andersen. You can see Akhmetgalieva’s trademark textile works, objects and video-installations. For this artist, embroidery is akin to a painting technique, and her works are very vividly colored. Every work in the exhibition is named after a phrase or fragment of a conversation. The video-installations on display were made in Paris in 2016 at Cité International des Arts Foundation, with the support of French Institute in Saint-Petersburg. Until February 25.



Katie Mitchell. Five Truths Five Ophelias in one room British director Katie Mitchell’s exhibit “Five Truths” was originally created for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video screens that continuously play the scene of Ophelia going mad from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry, an award-winning British theater actress. Each performance is done in the style of one of five major theater figures of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Madness was never so compelling - you won’t be able to tear yourself away. Until April 25.