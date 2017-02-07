Five Exhibits You Need To See
The History of the Self-Portrait
Posing as Rembrandt
“The History of the Self-Portrait” is a solo exhibition
of works by the contemporary Japanese
artist Yasumasa Morimura. About eighty works
show Morimura posing as a number of famous
painters, from da Vinci to Frida Kahlo. A special
room explores “Las Meninas,” the famous
Velasquez painting with Morimura posing not
just as the Velasques, but his subjects as well.
While you’re there, check out Wassily Kandinsky’s
“Bagatelles” on the third floor, which
closes on February 12. The Morimura show runs until
April 8.
Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
Wednesday: 11:00-20:00
Thursday: 11:00-21:00
Friday: 11:00-20:00
Saturday: 11:00-20:00
Sunday: 11:00-20:00
Read more
Under One Sky
The best from a prominent collector
IN ARTIBUS is showing Western European
and Russian art from the collection of Inna
Bazhenova, the gallery’s founder and owner of
The Art Newspaper, a leading publication on
Russian and international art. Bazhenova is
interested in two types of works: Western European
art from the 15th to 20th century and Russian
painting of the 20th century. Highlights of
the exhibition include particularly fine works
by Henri Rousseau, Honoré Daumier, Anatoly
Zverev and Vladimir Weisberg. Until April 8.
Wednesday: 11:00-20:00
Thursday: 11:00-20:00
Friday: 11:00-20:00
Saturday: 11:00-19:00
Sunday: 11:00-19:00
Read more
Love These Fiery Moments
Embroidered paintings
This is the first personal exhibition of
the Russian artist Tanya Akhmetgalieva
at the Regina Gallery. “Love These Fiery
Moments” was inspired by her own videoinstallation
“Fragile Island” (2015) and fairy
tales by Hans Christian Andersen. You can
see Akhmetgalieva’s trademark textile
works, objects and video-installations. For
this artist, embroidery is akin to a painting
technique, and her works are very vividly
colored. Every work in the exhibition is
named after a phrase or fragment of a conversation.
The video-installations on display
were made in Paris in 2016 at Cité International
des Arts Foundation, with the support
of French Institute in Saint-Petersburg. Until February 25.
Wednesday: 12:00-20:00
Thursday: 12:00-20:00
Friday: 12:00-20:00
Saturday: 12:00-20:00
Sunday: 12:00-20:00
Read more
Katie Mitchell. Five Truths
Five Ophelias in one room
British director Katie Mitchell’s exhibit “Five Truths” was originally created for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video screens that continuously play the scene of Ophelia going mad from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry, an award-winning British theater actress. Each performance is done in the style of one of five major theater figures of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Madness was never so compelling - you won’t be able to tear yourself away. Until April 25.
Read more
Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse
1 hour ago
As expected, President Putin signed legislation on Tuesday that officially decriminalizes several forms of domestic abuse, reclassifying “violence that doesn’t cause significant injury” as a misdemeanor.
Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective
The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more
The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders
Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s
Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more