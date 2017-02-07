Russia
Moscow
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)
Moscow
Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested
Moscow
A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center
Moscow
Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow
Five Exhibits You Need To See

Feb 7, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:28
By Andrei Muchnik
Feb 7, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:28
By Andrei Muchnik
Yasumasa Morimura Pushkin Museum of fine Arts

The History of the Self-Portrait 

Posing as Rembrandt 

“The History of the Self-Portrait” is a solo exhibition of works by the contemporary Japanese artist Yasumasa Morimura. About eighty works show Morimura posing as a number of famous painters, from da Vinci to Frida Kahlo. A special room explores “Las Meninas,” the famous Velasquez painting with Morimura posing not just as the Velasques, but his subjects as well. While you’re there, check out Wassily Kandinsky’s “Bagatelles” on the third floor, which closes on February 12. The Morimura show runs until April 8.

Museum / Gallery

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art

+7 (495) 697 9578
14 Ulitsa Volkhonka
Kropotkinskaya
Tuesday: 11:00-20:00
Wednesday: 11:00-20:00
Thursday: 11:00-21:00
Friday: 11:00-20:00
Saturday: 11:00-20:00
Sunday: 11:00-20:00

Read more


Under One Sky 

The best from a prominent collector 

IN ARTIBUS is showing Western European and Russian art from the collection of Inna Bazhenova, the gallery’s founder and owner of The Art Newspaper, a leading publication on Russian and international art. Bazhenova is interested in two types of works: Western European art from the 15th to 20th century and Russian painting of the 20th century. Highlights of the exhibition include particularly fine works by Henri Rousseau, Honoré Daumier, Anatoly Zverev and Vladimir Weisberg. Until April 8.

Museum / Gallery

In Artibus

+7 (495) 640 0249
17 Prechistenskaya Naberezhnaya (entrance from Kursovoi Pereulok)
Kropotkinskaya
Tuesday: 11:00-20:00
Wednesday: 11:00-20:00
Thursday: 11:00-20:00
Friday: 11:00-20:00
Saturday: 11:00-19:00
Sunday: 11:00-19:00

Read more


Love These Fiery Moments 

Embroidered paintings 

This is the first personal exhibition of the Russian artist Tanya Akhmetgalieva at the Regina Gallery. “Love These Fiery Moments” was inspired by her own videoinstallation “Fragile Island” (2015) and fairy tales by Hans Christian Andersen. You can see Akhmetgalieva’s trademark textile works, objects and video-installations. For this artist, embroidery is akin to a painting technique, and her works are very vividly colored. Every work in the exhibition is named after a phrase or fragment of a conversation. The video-installations on display were made in Paris in 2016 at Cité International des Arts Foundation, with the support of French Institute in Saint-Petersburg. Until  February 25.

Museum / Gallery

Winzavod

+7 (495) 917 4646
Winzavod CCA. 4th Syromyatnichesky pereulok 1, build. 6
Kurskaya
Tuesday: 12:00-20:00
Wednesday: 12:00-20:00
Thursday: 12:00-20:00
Friday: 12:00-20:00
Saturday: 12:00-20:00
Sunday: 12:00-20:00

Read more


Katie Mitchell. Five Truths 

Five Ophelias in one room 

British director Katie Mitchell’s exhibit “Five Truths” was originally created for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video screens that continuously play the scene of Ophelia going mad from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry, an award-winning British theater actress. Each performance is done in the style of one of five major theater figures of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Madness was never so compelling - you won’t be able to tear yourself away. Until April 25.

Theater

Stanislavsky Electrotheater

+7 (495) 699 7224
Tverskaya ulitsa 23
Tverskaya

Read more


Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

