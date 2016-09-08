Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
3 minutes ago Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past Says Soviet Document
1 hour ago Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks
4 hours ago Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body
Business
Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?
Business
Delta Suspends Direct Flights Between Russia and U.S.
Business
VimpelCom Russia Chief Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal
Business
Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

Finance Ministry proposes categorizing Russians who spend more than nine months abroad as currency residents.
Sep. 08 2016 — 14:41
— Update: 14:41
By Yelizaveta Bazanova
Sep. 08 2016 — 14:41
— Update: 14:41
By Yelizaveta Bazanova
Most Read
World
Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body
Moscow
Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia
Russia
Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
World
EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
Peggy Marco / Pixabay

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev. The site www.regulation.gov.ru posted a notice about the draft legislation, although the text of the bill is still in committee.

Violations of currency regulations currently carry a fine of 75 percent of the sum involved for the first offense, and 100 percent thereafter. Transferring the revenue from the sale of shares to a foreign account is among the prohibited operations. A Finance Ministry representative said that only those who spend more than three months of the year in Russia will be considered currency residents. Moiseyev said those who spend fewer than three months in the country will not be obligated to report their foreign accounts to the Federal Tax Service and can claim on the same basis that they are currency non-residents.

The government supported the bill on the repatriation of funds transferred to non-resident accounts. Currently, any Russian citizen who has spent at least one day of the year in the country is considered a currency resident. It is almost impossible to shake that status, EY partner Irina Bykhovskaya said. “People are really complaining. The only way to get rid of currency resident status is to change citizenship,” one federal official said.

The new regulation will be fairer, he said. People will be able to come to Russia to vacation or visit family without having to fear coming under currency control.

The Finance Ministry and Central Bank also propose extending the range of permissible operations involving foreign bank accounts so that Russians can transfer the proceeds from the sale of automobiles and property that are registered in Russia. The 35 members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the 34 of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) should also have accounts opened in the respective countries.

Russians with foreign bank accounts must submit annual reports to the tax authorities on any accounts they have opened or closed, the number of transactions concluded, their account balances and their income and expenses.

Russian citizens have already reported approximately 120,000 foreign bank accounts, the federal official said.

Russians are prohibited from using their foreign accounts for a range of operations. They cannot transfer income to them from trusts and derivatives, or from the sale of foreign real estate or, until 2018, the sale of securities.

The Federal Tax Service has only limited access to such information at present, but beginning in 2018, tax agents will receive automatic notifications from their counterparts in other countries. For this reason, financial consultants have identified currency risk as a top concern for Russian citizens. A federal official said the authorities will look first for undeclared accounts with large balances, and the Russia tax authorities can request detailed information about those accounts from the pertinent foreign banks.

A two-year statute of limitations applies to currency violations. However, the federal official explained that transactions conducted in 2016 are under no threat of penalty because only the information on account balances for 2017 will become available in 2018. Thus, if the amendments come into effect in 2017, current financial operations carried out by Russians living abroad and income from the sale of property and automobiles are not at risk.

Moiseyev is confident that the new measures will make life easier for many people, and that, while it is necessary to stiffen laws against illegal operations, the government should lighten the burden on legal transactions.

In many countries, it is technically difficult to sell property without transferring those funds into a local account, said Sergei Kalinin, the head of tax practices for Yegorov, Puginsky, Afanasyev & Partners. Sometimes the buyer himself refuses to transfer money onto a Russian account. Such limitations have prompted many people to transfer ownership of automobiles, private airplanes, and yachts to foreign companies in order to avoid, among other things, violating currency regulations, Bykhovskaya said.

Expanding the list of legal operations is useful, PriceWaterhouseCoopers partner Yekaterina Lazorina said, but most people have a problem with the restrictions on income from securities and derivatives. Kalinin agrees that it creates problems for people who actively trade securities on foreign venues because foreign banks cannot transfer money through Russian accounts for certain types of operations, making such transactions impossible for Russian traders. Deloitte senior manager Leonid Pechernikov said that although some foreign banks can transfer money through Russian accounts, they are probably the exception.

Lazorina said that the situation would not improve unless the authorities further ease controls on people working in financial markets. Pechernikov agreed that, even with the Finance Ministry proposals, most operations remain risky and that leaders need to further extend the list of operations not falling under strict controls. Kalinin said the best policy would be to directly link tax and currency residency, and that individuals should provide account information so that government agencies can check accounts data against their tax declarations.

Related
Business
Central Bank: Russia's Economic Recession Is Over
Business
Russian Central Bank Lowers Key Interest Rate
A Young Man, Pokemon and Russian Orthodoxy

2 hours ago

A court in Yekaterinburg ruled on Saturday to arrest a young man for playing Pokémon Go in one of the city’s Russian Orthodox Church cathedrals and posting a video about it on YouTube.

3 minutes ago

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past Says Soviet Document

1 hour ago

Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks

4 hours ago

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body

15 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate

17 hours ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

19 hours ago

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal

41 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Best of Moscow: Party on Down at City Day

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

41 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Best of Moscow: Party on Down at City Day

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

41 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Best of Moscow: Party on Down at City Day

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 minutes ago

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past Says Soviet Document

1 hour ago

Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks

4 hours ago

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body

3 minutes ago

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past Says Soviet Document

1 hour ago

Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks

4 hours ago

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body
1 hour ago
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
1 hour ago

The G20 meeting in China was a milestone in international relations. Until only recently, world leaders were certain that the global economy and increased connectivity had helped stabilize and define the new world order. Now, however, the pendulum has turned back towards a classic game ...

Print edition — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

3 hours ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

3 hours ago

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music concert season with its Grand Festival, which runs from this evening until September 26.

3 hours ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

3 hours ago

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music concert season with its Grand Festival, which runs from this evening until September 26.

3 hours ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

3 hours ago

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music concert season with its Grand Festival, which runs from this evening until September 26.

20 hours ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

see more

20 hours ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to ...

21 hours ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. ...

20 hours ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

New issue — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
3 days, 3 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

15 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate

17 hours ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

19 hours ago

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into ...

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.

19 hours ago

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal
Russia’s Investigative Committee is examining claims that students at a Siberian university were forced to undress as part ...

20 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats
The blogger arrested for catching Pokemon in a Yekaterinburg cathedral has complained of death threats in pre-trial detention, ...

19 hours ago

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal
Russia’s Investigative Committee is examining claims that students at a Siberian university were forced to undress as part ...

20 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats
The blogger arrested for catching Pokemon in a Yekaterinburg cathedral has complained of death threats in pre-trial detention, ...

15 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate
Svetlana Gannushkina, a human rights activist running for the State Duma, says she plans to challenge the head ...

17 hours ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism
Investigators in Moscow have filed extremism charges against David Nuriev, better known as the rapper “Ptakha” (Birdy). The ...
5 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
5 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from ...

21 hours ago

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church

22 hours ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes

22 hours ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

23 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev

23 hours ago

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

23 hours ago

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill
Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?
2 days ago
Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The ...
Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?
2 days ago
Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down ...
Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?
21 hours ago
After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his ...

Most Read

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+