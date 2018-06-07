News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
City
June 07 2018 - 12:06
By The Moscow Times

Film Director Kira Muratova Dies at 83

Alessia Paradisi / TASS

On Wednesday the celebrated film director Kira Muratova died at the age of 83 in Odessa, Ukraine. 

Born in Soroco, Romania (now Moldova), she spent part of her childhood in Bucharest. She graduated from the prestigious Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography in Moscow in 1959 and began to work in Odessa, where she directed several films, including “Brief Encounters” starring Vladimir Vysotsky, and “The Long Farewell.” Both films were “put on the shelf” for decades for their unacceptable depiction of Soviet life and relationships. 

In 1978 she moved to Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) and directed one film at the Lenfilm Studio, “Getting to Know the Big Wide World,” and then returned to Odessa, where she continued to work until her last film, “Eternal Redemption,” in 2012.

Muratova only became known to the broader public in the late 1980s, when her earlier films were released and she was able to work without censorship. Her later films, particularly “Asthenic Syndrome” (1989), are considered masterpieces. “Asthenic Syndrome” consists of two narratives: one story in black and white about a doctor grieving over the loss of her husband. This story turns out to be a film being shown in a movie theater in the second narrative, which is filmed in color, about a schoolteacher with asthenic syndrome who constantly falls asleep. The doctor is furious and aggressive in her grief and pain; the schoolteacher is passive and falls asleep whenever he is uncomfortable. The brilliant but unflinching view of human and society’s cruelty and the neo-avant-garde style of narration garnered the Special Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

Muratova won dozens of awards for her films in Russia, Ukraine and abroad.

Latest news

Detained Ukrainian Activist Kolchenko Ends Hunger Strike in Russian Jail
News
June 07 2018
Detained Ukrainian Activist Kolchenko Ends Hunger Strike in Russian Jail
Russians Grow 'Mustaches of Hope' in Last Ditch Attempt to Save World Cup Chances
Meanwhile…
June 07 2018
Russians Grow 'Mustaches of Hope' in Last Ditch Attempt to Save World Cup Chances
Russia Drops to 70th Place in FIFA Table, Becomes Lowest-Ranked World Cup Team
News
June 07 2018
Russia Drops to 70th Place in FIFA Table, Becomes Lowest-Ranked World Cup Team
By The Moscow Times

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox