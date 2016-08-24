Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
1 hour ago Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
1 hour ago Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits
17 hours ago Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
World
Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
World
Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
World
Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness
World
Russia Spending $150M Monthly on Syria Mercenaries – Report

Girls Under the Knife: Is Russia Ready to Tackle FGM?

As a picture of female genital mutilation emerges from ultraconservative villages in Dagestan, southern Russia, officials promise action.
Aug. 24 2016 — 13:04
— Update: Aug. 24 2016 — 17:56
By Daria Litvinova
Aug. 24 2016 — 13:04
— Update: Aug. 24 2016 — 17:56
By Daria Litvinova
d.litvinova@imedia.ru
@dashalitvinovv
Most Read
World
Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Russia
Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Russia
Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
Russia
Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs
Max Avdeev

The stories these women tell send shivers down the spine.

They were only children when their mothers took them to see the older women. These women cut off part of their clitoris, sometimes all of it, sometimes together with the labia, using a regular knife or scissors. There were no sterilized instruments, nor anesthesia; instead, there was pain, blood, the risk of infection and severe psychological trauma.

Without the procedure, their relatives said they wouldn't be proper Muslims. Everyone in the community does it, and you also need it to become a decent woman that a man will marry. It will protect you from fornicating, both before and after marriage, and will stop you from living in sin if you never marry by killing “woman's frenzy,” otherwise known as sexual desire.

Female genital mutilation (FGM), a dangerous ritual aimed at diminishing women’s sexuality, is traditionally associated with African countries. But the practice also exists in Russia.

On Aug. 15, the Moscow-based nongovernmental organization Russian Justice Initiative (RJI) released a report revealing that FGM is a common practice in several remote mountain villages in Dagestan, one of the Russia's troubled North Caucasus republics. Several years in the making, the report is the first research conducted on female genital mutilation (FGM) in Russia. Its findings are shocking: The document suggests that tens of thousands of women residing in these villages may have undergone the procedure.

Russia has never been on the radar of the UN organizations that fight to eradicate FGM, says Luis Mora, a UNFPA expert on gender and human rights. “It has never been considered one of the countries where FGM could be practiced. Recent findings on Dagestan are completely new for us,” he says.

The RJI report has sparked a wide range of reactions across Russian society.

Ismail Berdyiev, a mufti in the neighboring Karachaevo-Cherkessia region, told journalists that FGM is necessary to “suppress women's energy,” and that it “would be good if all women were cut, so that there would be no fornication on Earth.” Maria Baronova, an opposition politician running for a seat in the State Duma, picketed a mosque in Moscow with a sign that read: “Slaughter sheep, not women.”

Diana Gurtskaya, a singer and member of the Civic Chamber, filed a request to the Prosecutor General's Office to launch a probe into the practice. But presidential human rights council member Maxim Shevchenko called the RJI report “a deeply inappropriate hoax” perpetrated by liberal political forces in order to destabilize the situation in Dagestan.

Outraged by the report, Russian officials, both publicly and in conversations with human rights activists, acknowledged the problem and promised to deal with it. But, several days later, the dust has begun to settle and other issues are replacing FGM on the country's agenda. Activists are optimistic, but expect little immediate effect.

Ethnic Tradition

Hundreds of girls and women in remote mountain villages of Dagestan undergo the procedure every year, and thousands more have probably undergone it in the past. But a lack of serious studies on the subject make more accurate estimates impossible, says Yuliya Antonova, coordinator of the research and a lawyer at RJI.

Antonova and her research partner, Dagestani political scientist and ethnographer Saida Sirazhudinova, have been advocating for women's rights in the North Caucasus region for years, but only stumbled upon the issue of FGM relatively recently.

“When I first heard about it in 2012, I was totally shocked,” says Sirazhudinova. “I started asking around, and was surprised to find out that many women I know actually went through it.”

Antonova discovered FGM later, while conducting seminars for Dagestani women facing abuse and domestic violence.

“At some point two years ago, several women mentioned that they went through this in the past,” she says. “They were not complaining — instead, they talked about it like an ordinary fact of their lives. When asked about specifics, however, the women shut down and refused to talk about it. Clearly, the topic itself was a strict taboo for them. So we knew that it was happening, but had no idea where, how and to how many women.”

Sirazhudinova began her study in 2013, soon joining forces with RJI. The researchers managed to interview 25 women from small mountain villages who underwent FGM and several dozens of experts — doctors, imams, ethnographers. The practice, they found, was most common in ethnic Avar communities in eastern Dagestan.

Out of several types of FGM, ranging from a small incision on the clitoris to the full removal of the clitoris along with the labia, the Dagestani communities mostly resorted to one variety: making an incision on the clitoris and letting out blood in a practice akin to an initiation ritual.

The procedure is always performed by a woman, usually an elder and sometimes a relative, in her own home rather than a medical facility. This woman is paid either with money or gifts and traditionally holds a high status in the community as a person protecting traditions and family values. Most often, the procedure is carried out on girls before they hit puberty; some women remember being 3-5 years old when when they were cut.

It is difficult to say when the practice arrived in Dagestan and where it came from, says Sirazhudinova. However, one thing is clear: It is not new. “You can find the first mentions of the ritual in hundred-year-old ethnographic studies,” she says. “It is not common for most parts of Dagestan, so it is probably linked to the ethnic traditions of specific communities and represents some sort of gender initiation.”

Not a Problem?

The women interviewed by researchers expressed ambivalence toward the procedure. On the one hand, they remembered the experience as frightening, painful and humiliating; on the other, many of them described it as a mandatory practice outlined in Islam and, therefore, something that they had to undergo and that they will have performed on their daughters. “They don't see it as a problem,” says Sirashudinova. “They support it, because it is something that the community dictates, and, for women who live in a mountain community, it is very important. They give up their individuality completely.”

Many women believe that the procedure is essential and necessary to reduce their sexuality, which is considered sinful. Some think that clitoris is a male organ that might eventually grow into a penis if they don't cut it in time. Few of them see any alternative, says Almut Rochowanski, a women's rights advocate who has worked on issues related to the North Caucasus for a decade.

“Every woman that has been through it was traumatized,” she says. “When she takes her daughter to do it, it breaks her heart, because she knows how much suffering is involved. But, most likely, she thinks that if she doesn't do it, she and her children will be outcasts.”

And while Rochowanski has seen women flee domestic violence, honor killings and political persecution, she has “never come across a single case of a woman who would run away from FGM.” Girls who are subject to the cutting are too young to run away, and their mothers are too oppressed to take their children and leave their home.

“In families of the North Caucasus, husbands and their mothers have all the power over children, and if a woman takes them and flees, she risks her husband coming after her and eventually becoming a victim of an honor killing,” says Rochowanski.

There is little clarity on whether Islam condones or condemns FGM. Rushan Abbyasov, deputy chairman of Russia's Council of Muftis, wrote in an online statement that Islam prohibits any deliberate harm to one's body; therefore, the ritual is unrelated to Islamic law and practice.

FGM can't be linked to a certain religion, says Mora of the UNFPA, because it is practiced by a certain number of followers of different religions, be it Islam or Christianity. The main underlying factor is ethnic belonging — certain ethnic communities have a tradition of controlling women's sexuality through the practice of cutting, says the expert.

However, several Dagestani imams told researchers that cutting is either “mandatory” or “desirable” for a girl. Dagestani's Council of Muftis didn't respond to The Moscow Times’ request for comment. However, local Muslim media in Dagestan have been promoting female genital mutilation as something healthy and beneficial for women for at least eight years now, says Zakir Magomedov, editor-in-chief of Daptar.ru, a website dedicated to women in Dagestan that has also reported on FGM in parts of the republic. These media outlets claim that the procedure is purely cosmetic: It involves cutting off a small piece of skin around the clitoris and helps increase woman's libido. "They quote gynecologists that say adult women do it voluntarily — the same gynecologists that a year ago condemned the practice as harmful in conversations with us," says Magomedov.

Dealing With It

According to UN statistics, 200 million girls and women across 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia have undergone FGM. The World Health Organization calls for the eradication of the practice, deeming all forms of FGM harmful and in no way beneficial to a woman's health. The organization lists excessive bleeding, infections, urinary and vaginal problems, sexual problems, increased risk of childbirth complications and newborn deaths, and psychological trauma among the immediate and long-term complications of the practice.

The Russian Health Ministry echoes the sentiment. Following the publication of the Russian Justice Initiative report, it condemned FGM in Dagestan in a statement. Dagestan's National Affairs Ministry and local children's ombudsman came out with similar statements. The Prosecutor General's Office is launching an investigation into the issue, and Maria Maksakova-Igenbergs, a prominent opera singer and State Duma lawmaker from the United Russia Party, has already put together a bill outlining a 10-year prison term for perpetrators of FGM.

Activists agree this is better than nothing, but doubt that external legal pressure will stop the practice in the near future. Primarily because the bill introduced by Maksakova-Igenbergs has not been thoroughly thought through, says Antonova. "Clearly, [lawmakers] were in rush to put something forward, but they haven't really studied the problem well enough. This bill leaves a loophole that would allow some variations of FGM," she says.

It is important to understand that FGM is a social norm in communities where it is practiced, says Mora from UNFPA: "You need to learn why this is happening, and you need to work with the population, making them understand that it has health implications and is a human rights violation."

In general, eradicating FGM in the region will take decades of educational and outreach work in the region, says Rochowanski.

“I understand that for the Kremlin, women's rights are not a top priority in the North Caucasus, Russia's most violent and poorest region,” says Rochowanski. “But they fail to understand that when women are empowered and gender equality actually works, communities become more peaceful and safe.”

Related
Russia
New Russian Bill Sets Out 10-Year Prison Term for FGM
Russia
Russian Muslim Cleric Calls for Genital Mutilation of All Women
Russia
Brought to Heel - Russian Women, Stilettos and Stereotypes
A Tribute to 1990s Russian Women
Russia Kicks Privatization Into Long Grass

26 minutes ago

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

1 hour ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

1 hour ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

17 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

17 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

18 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

18 hours ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Four Dishes From a Russian Prison

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Four Dishes From a Russian Prison

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Four Dishes From a Russian Prison

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

1 hour ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

17 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

1 hour ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

1 hour ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

17 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
19 hours ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
19 hours ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of officials like Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin, drug tsar Viktor Ivanov, and others. The list of retired “friends” will only get longer. They ...

Print edition — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

2 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: St. Petersburg Suburbs Wake to FSB Raid

2 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been ...

2 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: St. Petersburg Suburbs Wake to FSB Raid

2 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. ...

2 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: St. Petersburg Suburbs Wake to FSB Raid

2 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. 17, the sisters were ...

21 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin D fix before the snow sets in.

see more

21 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the ...

21 hours ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from ...

21 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin ...

New issue — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russia Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
3 days, 20 hours ago
The flame for the 2016 Summer Olympics was extinguished in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, symbolizing the end of the Games. Russia finished fourth ...

17 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

18 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

18 hours ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would ...

23 hours ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating the best cinema from across Europe. SUBTITLE, historically held in Kilkenny, Ireland, is a showcase film festival bringing together both internationally acclaimed European films and films that are box office hits in their own countries.

23 hours ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating the best cinema from across Europe. SUBTITLE, historically held in Kilkenny, Ireland, is a showcase film festival bringing together both internationally acclaimed European films and films that are box office hits in their own countries.

18 hours ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an immediate review of Russia’s combat readiness, the RIA Novosti news agency ...

19 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs
Russia’s Olympic medalists from this summer’s Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janerio are to receive free luxury cars ...

18 hours ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an immediate review of Russia’s combat readiness, the RIA Novosti news agency ...

19 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs
Russia’s Olympic medalists from this summer’s Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janerio are to receive free luxury cars ...

17 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
The Russian Airborne Troops (VDV) have refused to help finish building St. Petersburg’s World Cup Stadium, the TASS ...

18 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reported son-in-law is among Russia’s wealthiest families, the Forbes Russia magazine revealed on Thursday.
19 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Getting Wet the Russian Way
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
19 hours ago

This is not one of Moscow’s really wet summers — the ones when your umbrella never really dries out and you live ...

19 hours ago

Russia Spending $150M Monthly on Syria Mercenaries – Report

20 hours ago

Russia to Hold Paralympic Games for Banned Athletes

21 hours ago

Russia to Challenge Paralympic Ban in Swiss Federal Court

23 hours ago

Lifelong Doping Ban for Russian Racewalking Coach Viktor Chegin Upheld

1 day ago

Russia's Rostov Stun Ajax to Reach Champions League

1 day ago

Russian Police Seize Doping Whistleblower's Assets
Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey
1 day ago
With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing to develop a competitive national hockey team. But China is not a hockey ...
Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey
1 day ago
With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing ...
Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
21 hours ago
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow

Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hostage Situation in Central Moscow Bank Branch

A bankrupt Russian businessman has taken hostages and threatened to blow himself up at a Citibank ...

Most Read

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+