Football Supports Hit the Pitch at the Fan World Cup

Ahead of the World Cup, fears of street fights with Russian football hooligans were rife in the international press. A core group in the Russian fan movement decided to change the perception by organizing a football tournament between Russian and foreign football supporters, set to take place this weekend in St. Petersburg between June 29 and 30. Generally referred to as the Fan World Cup, the two-day competition is bringing together football supporters from 16 countries, who will play and even live together. This is the first time a formally organized fan tournament — one that has a draw, group stage and elimination round — will be held during a World Cup.

“The main goal of this tournament is to create an atmosphere of celebration and unity, based on the principle that football unites us,” said Eduard Latypov, president of the Russia Unites fan organization which is hosting the Fan World Cup. “We hope that these 200 people who are going to play with us go back to their countries and say that Russia is simply the land of hospitality,” Latypov added. “We value every person who goes back and says nice things about Russia.” The tournament will be battled out between teams of eight, consisting of players who are 25 years old or more. Italian fans were the first to sign up for the fan tournament, even though their country is not represented at the World Cup for the first time in 60 years. “It is not just a football tragedy for all Italians, but a social tragedy. It is very hard for us to understand why we can’t play in the World Cup,” said Francesco Attolini, a St. Petersburg-based artist and member of the Italian fan team.

“We want to emphasize that we are here, that there are still Italians who want to say to the whole of Russia, ‘There won’t be a national team here, but there will be a team of Italian football fans.’ This team will play to its full capacity and will make our country proud,” Attolini added. Other teams that are scheduled to participate include Australia, Senegal and Peru. Mexico’s Ramses Sanchez has been in Russia for a year and a half working on his masters degree in international relations. After hearing about the plans to host a Fan World Cup on social media, he worked to help get the Mexican team involved. “Sport is a really good way to build bridges,” Sanchez said. “It’s a way to tell people, ‘We are here to play. We are here to have fun. Let’s meet new friends.’” Russia’s international footballing reputation has been tainted in recent years by incidents of racism at matches and clashes with foreign fans. One of the most prominent cases was the violent clash between Russian and English fans in Marseille at the Euro championship in 2016. However, not many people remember that Russian and England fans held a friendly match in a Marseille suburb just hours earlier.

