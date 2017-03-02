Facing Isolation in the Sports World, Putin Vows to Combat Doping

During an organizing committee meeting for the 2019 University Games in Krasnoyarsk on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin spoke of the need to eliminate doping from Russian sports.

Interestingly, Putin has softened his tone. His address lacked the usual diatribe against an ill-defined world community, supposedly hell-bent on undermining the Russian people’s achievements. This barbed narrative had come to characterize his statements last summer, following the release of the McLaren report and the subsequent disqualification of Russian Paralympians.

The president also acknowledged that systemic doping took place, previous Russian anti-doping systems had failed, and that Russia must uphold the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) standards. However, he continues to deny the existence of a “state-sponsored” doping program.

Against the backdrop of outspoken comments by Russian sports officials and Duma deputies, Putin positions himself as a peacemaker aiming to mitigate the conflict with international sports organizations and make some partial concessions.

Putin’s statements can be interpreted as a call to restore relations with international governing bodies and as a positive signal to the international athletic community and domestic sports officials, coaches, and athletes, according to political analyst Alexei Makarkin.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Investigative Committee continues its anti-doping investigation. Several dozen athletes and officials have already been questioned, but the primary focus is on former Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) head Grigory Rodchenkov, now living in the U.S., whom investigators claim persuaded athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs.

The Kremlin, however, does not need any new revelations of wrongdoing or scandals. Vladimir Putin, apparently, acknowledged the threat of isolating Russia’s athletes, after the bobsled and skeleton championships, as well as the Biathlon World Cup were moved away from Russia.