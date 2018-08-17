News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
City
Aug. 17 2018 - 13:08
By Dmitry Vasin
@Dmitry_Vasin

Faces&Laces Brings the Street to Gorky Park

This year's subculture fest has special guests from Scandinavia

Princess Nokia performs Sunday night.

Princess Nokia performs Sunday night.

Courtesy of Faces&Laces Studio

For the 12th year in a row, the very popular Faces&Laces festival runs  this weekend at Gorky Park. The festival is all about street culture, fashion, sport, subcultures, custom cars and motorcycles and alternative contemporary art. This year's theme is sub-cultural cooperation, and that means that brands, street artists and musicians will collaborate to create something new.

You can get into the festival right at the main entrance to the park, where a fragment of a concrete wall will be painted by special guests and graffiti artists from Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. 

Concerts start at about 2 p.m. and run through the evenings both days. Acts include the band The Garden from California and the Russian group Pasosh. On Sunday you can hear Boulevard Depo, the founder of the Russian new school hip-hop, at 8 p.m. followed by the biggest name on the list, Princess Nokia, a 26-year-old rapper and activist from New York at 9 p.m. 

This year there is a special program on the subcultures in Scandinavia. Dancers from Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway will show off their break-dancing skills. Local break-dancers can take a master class or try their talents in the Nordance Battle. Winners will get all kinds of prizes and have a chance to score a trip to either Sweden or Finland. 

If you don’t want to dance, you can watch a virtual reality film about Swedish music, check out cool Finnish designer clothing and a library of books about street culture up north. There will also be plenty of food, clothing and other stands around the stage area.

9 Krymsky Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya, Park Kultury. For more information and schedule, see the Faces&Laces site. Entrance is free.

Latest news

Russian Church Will Bless Cats and Dogs on Homeless Animals Day
Meanwhile…
Aug. 17 2018
Russian Church Will Bless Cats and Dogs on Homeless Animals Day
U.S.-Russia Security Chiefs to Discuss Arms Control, Iran and Syria in Talks
News
Aug. 17 2018
U.S.-Russia Security Chiefs to Discuss Arms Control, Iran and Syria in Talks
Merkel Hosts Putin in Meeting of Convenience Forged by Trump
News
Aug. 17 2018
Merkel Hosts Putin in Meeting of Convenience Forged by Trump
By Dmitry Vasin
@Dmitry_Vasin

Most read

Business

Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira

News

License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg

News

Trump Signs Defense Bill Suspending Funding for Open Skies Treaty

Meanwhile…

Russians Having Sex in Moscow Parks are ‘Feral Animals’ Says Lawmaker

Meanwhile…

Sex is in the Air, and Caught on Security Camera, at Zaryadye Park

Sign up for our weekly newsletter