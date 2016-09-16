Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
34 minutes ago Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM
1 hour ago Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA
2 hours ago Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon
Business
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
Opinion
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
Opinion
Will New U.S.-Russia Deal on Syria Prove a Game Changer?
Moscow
Listen to a Moscow Street Near You

'Ew, That’s Disgusting!' and More Untranslatable Russian

I love lists of “untranslatable” words.
Sep. 16 2016 — 14:22
— Update: 14:16
By Michele A. Berdy
Sep. 16 2016 — 14:22
— Update: 14:16
By Michele A. Berdy
m.berdy@imedia.ru
@micheleberdy
Most Read
Russia
Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town
Moscow
Protesters Detained in Central Moscow
Russia
Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway
Russia
Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
Santian / Flickr

Брезгливый: fastidious (sometimes)

I love lists of “untranslatable” words. Just once I’d like to hand in a translation with blank spaces in every paragraph and, when questioned by the client, simply shrug and say, “Hey, those words were untranslatable.”

No word is utterly impossible to translate, but there are plenty of words that lose much of their richness in translation. Big, fat, scrumptious Russian words full of meanings and associations sometimes don’t have English equivalents, and their translations are like half-empty sacks.

The current bane of my translating existence is брезгливый. Dictionaries will tell you that it means fastidious and refers to a person who can’t stand anything dirty or smelly. Seems easy, right? Бабушкино поганое бельё стирать в своём тазике он не разрешал ― был брезглив (He didn’t let us wash Grandma’s foul underwear in his basin — he was finicky about cleanliness. Брезгливая Ирина не могла выносить запах сортиров. (Fastidious Irina couldn’t stand the stench of the toilets.)

Very often it’s used in the adverbial form (брезгливо) to describe someone’s reaction to something dirty. And with that the real problems with translation begin, since in Russian there seems to be a certain way of looking or behaving that telegraphs: I find this absolutely revolting. In English people don’t look at something fastidiously. In fact, I don’t even know what a fastidious gaze is. A moue of distaste? A slight shudder? A supercilious arched eyebrow?

So I asked a selection of Russian friends: Посмотрите на меня брезгливо (Look at me fastidiously.) Screwed up faces and hilarity ensued. The expressions varied, but basically came down to someone saying, “Ew!”

But there’s still a problem. The Russian брезгливо tells us about the person: someone who is highly sensitive, rather squeamish, perhaps a bit superior, who can’t bear anything that is physically or psychologically disgusting. This kind of person always carries moist wipes and crosses the street to avoid a homeless person. There’s even a verb брезгать, which is what a брезгливый person does to something yucky. Unfortunately, In English in most cases we’re stuck with just describing someone’s reaction — disgusted — not the person. Алла брезгливо посмотрела на грязный стол (Alla looked at the dirty table with disgust.)

Lots of things can discomfit this kind of person: Он не заметил, что во время редкой интимной близости жена брезгливо морщится и едва сдерживает отвращение (He didn’t notice that during their rare moments of intimacy, his wife screwed up her face in revulsion and barely concealed her disgust.)

You can perform various gestures брезгливо (in a finicky way). In English, we don’t have a lot of options: Он брезгливо поджал губы (He pressed his lips together in disgust). Она брезгливо пожал плечами (She gave a shudder of revulsion.)

And then there the neat-freak’s standard facial expressions, like брезгливая усмешка, which is a fastidious curl of the lips, and брезгливая гримаса, which is the classic “ew” face all puckered up with revulsion.

Finally, there are combination facial expressions, which I can barely imagine, let alone imitate: брезгливо-недоуменное выражение лица (a fussy-puzzled expression); гневно-брезгливая манера (irritated-fastidious manner); брезгливо-скучающее выражение (a fastidious-bored expression); брезгливо-приветственно кивнуть (to give someone a condescending welcoming nod).

My favorite is насмешливое, брезгливое доброжелательство (a slightly disdainful, squeamish kindliness), when your host invites you to sit down, waving his hands to chase away the scent of your perfume, and wipes his hand after shaking yours. That’s брезгливость.

Michele A. Berdy is a Moscow-based translator and interpreter, author of “The Russian Word’s Worth,” a collection of her columns.

Russia at the Heart of a Conspiracy Theory Dividing Poland

2 hours ago

Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss the findings of a commission he formed to reopen the investigation into the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech ...

34 minutes ago

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

1 hour ago

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

2 hours ago

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon

2 hours ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

4 hours ago

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

16 hours ago

Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway

22 minutes ago

22 minutes ago

Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum

Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High Renaissance opened at Moscow’s Pushkin Museum of ...

22 minutes ago

22 minutes ago

Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum

Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High Renaissance opened at Moscow’s Pushkin Museum of ...

22 minutes ago

22 minutes ago

Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum

Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High Renaissance opened at Moscow’s Pushkin Museum of ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

34 minutes ago

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

1 hour ago

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

2 hours ago

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon

34 minutes ago

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

1 hour ago

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

2 hours ago

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon
2 days ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
2 days ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Print edition — yesterday

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

4 hours ago

Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent

4 hours ago

The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp where a group of Greenpeace activists were staying. They started slashing tents with knives, beating ecologists with rubber batons, and shouting: “Get the hell out of here! Go back to your America!”

4 hours ago

Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent

4 hours ago

The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp where a group of Greenpeace activists were staying. They started slashing tents with knives, beating ecologists with rubber batons, and shouting: “Get the hell out of here! Go back to your America!”

4 hours ago

Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent

4 hours ago

The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp where a group of Greenpeace activists were staying. They started slashing tents with knives, beating ecologists with rubber batons, and shouting: “Get the hell out of here! Go back to your America!”

20 hours ago

Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?

Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And it is this line of thinking that informs much of Moscow’s foreign policy. In recent years, President Vladimir Putin has taken to throwing his weight around the neighborhood, deploying expeditionary forces to far-off conflicts, and chest-beating before the United Nations — just like the leader of a great power.

see more

20 hours ago

Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?

Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And it is this line of thinking that informs much of Moscow’s foreign policy. In ...

22 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From ...

20 hours ago

Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?

Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And it is this line of thinking that informs much of Moscow’s foreign policy. In recent years, President Vladimir Putin has taken to throwing his weight around the neighborhood, deploying expeditionary forces to far-off conflicts, and chest-beating before the United Nations ...

New issue — yesterday

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada
Call of the Wild: Putin and Medvedev Bond in the Great Outdoors
3 days, 23 hours ago
Forget awkward office outings: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister grabbed the chance to enjoy some real bonding time far from the Kremlin's stuffy ...

2 hours ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

4 hours ago

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

16 hours ago

Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best fruit and veg in town ...

1 day ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest
It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of places you can get in the festive spirit.

1 day ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest
It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of places you can get in the festive spirit.

19 hours ago

Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
Blocked this week in Russia, Pornhub reached out to state censors with an offer: un-ban the website and ...

19 hours ago

Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims
The president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has pledged to face the electric chair in order to ...

19 hours ago

Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
Blocked this week in Russia, Pornhub reached out to state censors with an offer: un-ban the website and ...

19 hours ago

Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims
The president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has pledged to face the electric chair in order to ...

2 hours ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town
Activists in the Siberian town of Surgut have erected a monument to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

4 hours ago

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow
Four protesters have been detained by police after attempting to block one of central Moscow's busiest streets, the ...
3 days ago
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
3 days ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

20 hours ago

Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'

21 hours ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll

21 hours ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis

23 hours ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden

23 hours ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections

1 day ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation
One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada
1 day ago
On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and ...
One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada
1 day ago
On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its ...
Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax
22 hours ago
Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money ...

Most Read

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway

Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+