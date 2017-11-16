Ending Tuberculosis Starts in Moscow (Op-ed)

A meeting of the world’s health ministers in Moscow this week could prove to be a pivotal moment on the road to ending tuberculosis (TB).

A curable infectious disease, TB has recently dislodged HIV/AIDS as the world's most deadly infectious disease, taking some 1.7 million lives and affecting another 10 million each year.

Clearly, the world is lagging in fighting tuberculosis, a largely curable disease that accounts for so many preventable deaths and infections.

In the case of HIV/AIDS, early testing and a commitment to research resulting in a wide range of effective antiretroviral drugs have transformed the disease from a death sentence to a manageable condition. Some 19.5 million people are currently living with HIV and these efforts have saved millions of lives.

Rates of HIV infection have been declining in many countries for some years now with the notable exception of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, which is home to the fastest growing rates in the world. Russia and Ukraine account for the vast majority.

In Russia alone, it is estimated that over a million people are living with HIV compared to around 250 000 a decade ago.

The TB world is confronting the many challenges posed by the most common forms of the disease and the rapid growth of Multidrug Resistant TB. However, the highest rates of TB in the world are found in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Nine of the 12 countries in this region are on the World Health Organization's global list of Multidrug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) high burden countries. Two-thirds of the region’s MDR-TB burden is in the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

The statistics are frightening. Nearly half of all new cases in Eastern Europe and Central Asia are Multidrug Resistant, and the number of people with drug-resistant TB in the region is increasing by more than 20 percent each year.

