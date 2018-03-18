Russia's Presidential Elections, Live From Moscow
Sergei Malgavko / TASS
Today, Russians are casting their votes in presidential elections. There are eight candidates on the ballot, including Vladimir Putin, who is expected to win by a huge margin. We'll be following the vote live, from Moscow.
—Voting will take place from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. local time, across 11 different time zones.
— News agencies report a 100-percent turnout in some villages in Russia's Far East.
— According to the information on Putin's ballot, he only has $230,000 in savings.
— Тhe vote coincides with the four-year anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.
Latest news
News
March 18 2018
News
March 17 2018
News
March 16 2018