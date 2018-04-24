News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
April 24 2018 - 11:04
By The Moscow Times

Eco-Week at Aviapark

Clean out your closets and help save the environment

Aviapark Mall

Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

Did you just finish spring cleaning and have no idea what to do with all those old telephones that don’t work and other detritus of modern life?

You’re in luck. In commemoration of Earth Day (April 22), Aviapark Mall is supporting Eco-Week. Until Sunday April 29, bring all that old junk stuffed into your garage or closet and hand it over for proper, environmentally safe recycling or disposal.

Old clothes: Bring them to H&M, where you’ll get a 15 percent discount coupon for every bag donated. Clothes, towels, and other textiles will be sent to a sorting center to be reused or repurposed.

Batteries: Got a bag full of them? Don’t dump them in the garbage — the acid, mercury, lead and other metals and poisons seep into ground water. Instead, bring them to the mall and drop them off in special containers on the first floor near the aquarium. 

Old tires: You’d think that old tires get recycled all the time, but just 20 percent of them are saved from the dump around the world. Drop off your old tires in the first level parking lot near OBI. 

Old appliances: Media Markt on the third floor will be accepting all those broken down, obsolete, and non-functioning small appliances and electronics that are currently clogging your bottom desk drawer and closet. They will take old computers, laptops, telephones, microwaves, electric kettles, shavers and just about anything else that you plug in but is smaller than 30 x 30 cm. 

Plastic bags: Every year the world of shoppers uses 500 billion plastic bags, which end up in landfills, in the sea, and in the stomachs of creatures large and small. They are one of the worst dangers to the environment. Stuff those bags into containers outside Auchan — and switch to reusable shopping totes.

Coffee capsules: If you are a Nespresso user, you have a pile of aluminum capsules gathering dust somewhere. Bring them to first floor in the center of the mall and look for a pop-up Nespresso boutique. They’ll take Nespresso and other coffee capsules.

Plastic tops: Sometimes you recycle bottles but toss the plastic caps in the regular garbage. Bring them to Kamamama Children’s Center on the third floor. They will sell them to a recycling company and donate the proceeds to the foundation Volunteers for Orphans.

Aviapark. 4 Khodynsky Bulvar. Metro CSKA. +7 (495) 644 45 44. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thurs-Sun and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fri and Sat. aviapark.com

