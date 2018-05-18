City By Andrei Muchnik

Don't Miss Moscow's Night in the Museum

No dancing dinosaur skeletons - but just about everything else

Moskva News Agency

On Saturday evening (May 19) over 200 museums and galleries in Moscow will keep their doors open well past the scheduled closing hours. Held for the 12th time, Moscow’s Night in the Museum annual citywide festival is expected to be the hit of spring season. Here are five not-to-miss events of the night we picked for you. New Tretyakov Gallery New Tretyakov Gallery will present a special project “Night in the Naughts” that is linked to the current exhibition, “Art of the 2000s.” Some of the other exhibitions will also be open for free that evening, such as “New Young Artists at the New Tretyakov Gallery” and “Igor Shelkovsky. City of Roads”, as well as the fabulous permanent collection. On Saturday night, the gallery will open its second entrance from the embankment and introduce new public art by street artist PokrasLampas, dedicated to the works of Vasily Vereshchagin, whose blockbuster exhibition is currently on (although closed during the night). The program starts at 6 p.m., and from 8 p.m. there will be a DJ set by popular musicians Deep Fried Friends in the courtyard. 10 Krymsky Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya. +7 (495) 957 0727. www.tretyakovgallery.ru



Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

Museum of Moscow The Museum of Moscow will open all of its current exhibitions for free, including self-explanatory “History of Moscow for Children and Adults,” “Enter into History” — the works of young Moscow street artists — and “Tragedy at the Corner: An Art Guide to Russia” representing contemporary works by 34 of the brightest young artists from 14 regions. A local food market will be open in the courtyard till midnight, and from around 8 p.m. a music stage will host several musicians, including popular post-punk rockers Pasosh. Classical music fans will be able to listen to the Symphony Orchestra and the Academic Choir of the Russian Gnessin Music Academy perform Sergei Rachmaninov. 2 Zubovsky bulvar. Metro Park Kultury. +7 (495) 739 0008. http://mosmuseum.ru



Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

MMOMA All five of the Moscow Museum of Modern Art venues will be open for Night in the Musem. The most eventful program will take place at the Gogolevsky Bulvar branch: three exhibitions, a music program, a food court and film viewings. The exhibitions include recently opened solo exhibition “Dance” by Sergey Sapozhnikov about the colorful world of hip-hop, break dance and street culture; and “Certificate”, a new project by Haim Sokol with installations, video, and “performative” drawings. There’s also a group exhibition entitled “My Precious. Hair” with sculpture, video works, and paintings of contemporary artists devoted to hair and its significance in modern culture. There will be a special performance at 8.30 p.m. In the courtyard the food court will be open all night and electronic-acoustic project SLOMOO will perform live at 9 p.m. 10 Gogolevsky Bulvar. Metro Kropotkinskaya.+7 (495) 231 3660. www.mmoma.ru



Solo exhibition “Dance” by Sergey Sapozhnikov / mmoma.ru