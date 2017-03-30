Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’
3 hours ago Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
4 hours ago Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV
Business
Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One
Business
Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions
Business
Britain Liquidates Russian Oil Companies' Fraudulent 'Clones'
Business
Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’
3 hours ago Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
4 hours ago Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Russian rockets are crashing at an astonishing rate. Engine defects abound.

March 30, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:05
By Matthew Bodner
March 30, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:05
By Matthew Bodner
m.bodner@imedia.ru
@mattb0401
Most Read
Opinion
Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?
Moscow
Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?
Business
Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine
Russia
Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?
Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti

An investigation into quality control issues in the Russian space industry has discovered that nearly every engine currently stockpiled for use in Proton rockets is defective, the RIA Novosti news agency reported March 30, citing Igor Arbuzov, head of state rocket engine manufacturer Energomash.

71 engines, mostly used to power the second and third stages of the Proton rocket, require complete overhauls to remove defects. Arbuzov did not specify what was wrong with the engines. In January, Interfax reported on an investigation into high-quality metals swapped by a plant manager for cheaper alternatives.

“Most of the work will be done in 2017, but we understand that some portion will inevitably slip into 2018,” Arbuzov said. “Our main goal is to avoid disrupting the government space program’s launch schedule, or the schedules of the Defense Ministry and commercial customers.”

Proton, a Soviet-designed rocket that has flown since the late 1960s, was once considered to be the most reliable rocket in the world. Since 1967, the design has been launched 400 times, and at one point was used to launch some 30% of commercial satellites into space.

But over the past decade, Proton’s reliability and that of the Russian space industry as a whole has been thrown into sharp question amid a series of spectacular launch failures. The problem goes beyond engines, pointing to a general quality control crisis across multiple factories and rocket designs. 

Read more: Russian Police Investigate Alleged Substitution Scam at Rocket Engine Factory

One of Proton’s most infamous disasters came in 2013, when one of the rockets flipped over almost immediately after launch - driving itself into the ground. The fault was later identified to be a sensor that was installed upside down. The rocket’s computer believed the rocket was facing the wrong way.

An investigation was launched into workers at the plant where Proton rockets are manufactured, resulting in a factory worker being charged in 2015 for violating construction safety codes.

"The sensors fit in special slots, and thanks to this they can only be installed in one position," an unidentified source told Izvestia at the time. "However, if you apply force, a sensor can be put into the space upside down," he said.

Video of a famous 2013 Proton launch disaster YouTube / TheMrSuslov
Related
Russia
Death of a Rocketman: Who Was Vladimir Evdokimov?
Business
Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

'Let God Judge Obama'

20 minutes ago

When Russia's chief diplomat talks, the world listens.

1 hour ago

Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’

3 hours ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

4 hours ago

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

7 hours ago

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

8 hours ago

Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online

23 hours ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

1 hour ago

Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’

3 hours ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

4 hours ago

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

1 hour ago

Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’

3 hours ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

4 hours ago

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Russia has 71 rocket engines stockpiled for its Proton space rockets. Almost all of them have been found to be defective.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Russia has 71 rocket engines stockpiled for its Proton space rockets. Almost all of them have been found to be defective.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Russia has 71 rocket engines stockpiled for its Proton space rockets. Almost all of them have been found to be defective.

Opera

Trauernacht

Festival in Aix-en-Provence, the Dutch National Opera and the National Opera of Bordeaux co-production. In German, adults only.

Thu. Mar. 30 Wed. Apr. 26
Bolshoi Theater / New Stage
06:00 p.m.

Katie Mitchell stages Bach’s cantatas. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’

3 hours ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

4 hours ago

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

2 hours ago
By Andrei Babitsky
Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky

Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?

By Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky
2 hours ago

With Putin, when it comes to serious business there is only one sure way to know that agreements are going to be respected: a publicized friendship.

Print edition — today

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

Alaska: Bridge Between U.S. and Russia

5 hours ago
Russia signed a deal, selling Alaska to the United States for $7.2 million, on March 30, 1867.

7 hours ago

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

8 hours ago

Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online

23 hours ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

3 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

3 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

3 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

3 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

3 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

3 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

4 hours ago

Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?

Recent anti-corruption rallies will go down as Russia’s most youthful protests.

see more

4 hours ago

Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?

Recent anti-corruption rallies will go down as Russia’s most youthful protests.

5 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

4 hours ago

Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?

Recent anti-corruption rallies will go down as Russia’s most youthful protests.

New issue — today

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
1 day ago
By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure

By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov
1 day ago

Western politicians from marginal parties may help Putin score points at home, but the international community clearly rejects a Russian Crimea.

1 day ago

Russian Teen Says Police Threatened Her for 'Paid Protester' Confession

1 day ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

1 day ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

1 day ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

Thu. Mar. 30

More events
Blaue Blume and Nikola Melnikov Gig
A street Cat Named Bob Cinema
AuktsYon Gig
42nd Russian Antiquarian Salon Exhibition
Mumiy Troll Plays "Morskaya" Gig
Trespass Against Us Cinema

1 day ago

Russian Teen Says Police Threatened Her for 'Paid Protester' Confession

1 day ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

1 day ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

1 day ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

7 hours ago

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

8 hours ago

Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online

23 hours ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

Food for Thought

5 hours ago
Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

22 hours ago
In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets ...

Food for Thought

5 hours ago
Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Concert

Mendelssohn: St. Paul Oratorio

Wed. Apr. 05 Wed. Apr. 05
Tchaikovsky Concert Hall
06:00 p.m.

Musica Viva Chamber Orchestra, the Kantorei der Schlosskirche Weilburg Choir and soloists (Germany). Read more

Read more

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created ...

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Medvedev Is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now the face of state corruption. He ...

Most Read

Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+